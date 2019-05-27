It’s full steam ahead for the new curriculum, says KICD boss

The roll-out of the Competency Based Curriculum has kicked off in neighbouring countries and has succeeded in many other nations:Why not Kenya? Our writer CHRIS MBURU spoke with KICD CEO Julius Jwan on challenges of implementing the new programme

What is the philosophical underpinning of Competency Based Curriculum?

In a nutshell, what is the ABC of the system as opposed to 8-4-4? The 8-4-4 system took off well, emphasing on both academics and other skills through teaching of music, art and crafts, home science and technical subjects. In 2003, the curriculum was reviewed and the technical and practical subjects were dropped, but the eight years of primary education remained. So 8-4-4 became exam-oriented.

Yet, all the various commissions in Kenya since independence have emphasised on the importance of technical training. So those leaving primary school had no skills for the market. Out of 660,000 KCSE candidates last year, only 90,000 will join university.

What do we do with the others?

CBC aims at solving this. Those against the new programme are taking their children to private schools that offer competency-based education. Under CBC, assessment is criterion referenced where pupils compete against a standard rather than against each other. It emphasises more on formative than summative assessment.

It also focuses on subject-specific competencies, which relate to clusters of knowledge, skills and attitudes competencies within one knowledge domain or subject. In other words, CBC is an approach to teaching and learning more often used in learning concrete skills than abstract learning. It focuses on outcomes by concentrating on the mastery of skills at the learner’s pace rather than within a specific period of time.

Why has Kenya had so many commissions since independence to review or even overhaul the syllabus?

Yes, Kenya has had several commissions on education since independence to respond to the country’s changing needs. This is to align curriculum to the human resources development needed to drive the socio-economic and political realities of the day. Some of their recommendations have never been achieved thus the need to re-look at the curriculum.

Each commission recommended different policies that created opportunities some of which have not been fully exploited. Most of them stressed on curriculum that would help learners to gain practical skills and competences for self-reliance.

Could CBC, despite its elaborate blueprint and grandiose objectives, fall victim to politics?

Curriculum is both political and technical. We have met parliamentary committees on education, religious organisations, professional organisations, teachers unions, universities, private sector and civil society groups. We hope to keep engaging all stakeholders and we are open to new ideas. Remember, curriculum is but a small component of education reforms.

The journey for CBC roll-out all seemed set despite resource constraints and logistical hiccups, but its implementation has stirred a disruptive and emotional debate. Why?

Kenyans are last minute people. Information on CBC has been in public domain since 2010 when the Task Force on the Re-alignment of the Education and Training Sector to the Constitution of Kenya (Odhiambo Report, 2010) was adopted by the government.

There has been public participation – evidence is there including the declaration by Knut on January 3, 2018 that they support CBC. Knut even invited us to their offices to make presentation on CBC to their regional officials and they even recommended some changes. We have held engagements with many stakeholders. Maybe we did not do it exhaustively, but some of those crying foul now could be having selfish interests.

What lessons were learned from the piloting of CBC?

We realised that teachers needed more training and that the learning materials should be delivered to schools as soon as possible. We also became aware that the shortage of teachers in schools was a hurdle to implementing CBC. We also learnt that one major challenge was resistant to change, so we incorporated change management trainings to change the tutors’ attitudes.

How big is the challenge of availability and distribution of learning materials, especially books to schools?

Learning materials are being distributed throughout the country and we expect the deliveries to be completed by the end of the first week of June. Naturally, it was easier for distributors to first serve counties near Nairobi, but we are on course to supply all institutions.

There are complaints that teachers and their trainers have not been properly instructed on the new syllabus. Teacher training does not focus on a specific curriculum but on principles of teaching such as lecturing and activity- based learning. The best is the combination of all­— discussion, collaborative activities, question and answer and individual activities.

CBC focuses on collaboration and activity as opposed to lectures and does the training. Training is an ongoing process. Our staff are the same people who developed the designs for 8-4-4 and the new designs of CBC. We have champion teachers. Referring to them as incompetent is an insult to the curriculum developers and teachers of this country. We are in an increasingly globalised environment.

How relevant is CBC beyond the Kenyan borders?

Curriculum requires international input so that we don’t speak to ourselves all the time. One of the aims of the East African Community (EAC) is to harmonise the education syllabus. Rwanda, Uganda and South Sudan have rolled out CBC. Uganda is now introducing it at secondary school level and other member States are expected to follow suit. We have been visited by Uganda, Nigerian and recently South African delegations to see how we are doing and to learn from each other.

There is talk in Nairobi that CBC failed in UK and South Africa. It should be noted that Scotland and Wales practice CBC. England is outcomes based but still focus on outcome and competencies and skills. South Africa is complex; it has 11 languages of instruction in the various types of schools.

CBC has succeeded in Canada, Israel,Singapore and Netherlands, among others. Some critics say CBC requires small number of students, yet it is being practiced quite well in Shanghai (China) where classes are quite big and pupils sit in rows the same we do in Kenya. Our only option is implementation.