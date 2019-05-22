It’s all systems go for Big Four’s mortgage refinancing company

Martin Mwita @MwitaMartin

The much-awaited mortgage refinancing company to support the Big Four’s housing programme will be launched today.

National Treasury Cabinet Secretary Henry Rotich, Principal Secretary Kamau Thugge and Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) Governor Patrick Njoroge are expected to preside over the launch of Kenya Mortgage Refinance Company ( KMRC) in Nairobi this morning.

“The board of KMRC will be unveiled during the event,” Treasury said in a statement yesterday. Signing of the Master Refinance Agreement between participating Primary Mortgage Lenders and KMRC will also take place.

The mortgage firm which is is regulated by CBK has 80 per cent private sector shareholding (banks and Saccos) and 20 per cent shareholding by the government through Treasury is expected to boost mortgage uptake, currently at a low of 15 per cent, with about 20,000 mortgage accounts.

The government plans to deliver 500,000 affordable houses by 2022. Housing and Urban Development Principal Secretary, Charles Hinga said every Kenyan has a right to decent and adequate housing with access to minimum basic services.

Collective responsibility

“I think the conversation people have run away from is how we were expected to fund those rights and freedoms. There has got to be some collective responsibility as to how we are going to fund these rights and freedoms that we have given ourselves,” he said.

Commercial Bank of Africa which held its fifth Economic Forum in Nairobi yesterday said it has identified rising cost of land, complex land acquisition process, high cost of capital and outdated planning regulations as major challenges in making houses available to the public.

On the demand side, it added, low purchasing power and high cost and unfriendly mortgage tenures standout as the major challenges.

Jeremy Ngunze, the Chief Executive Officer, CBA Kenya, said the bank is looking forward to partnering with the government and players in the private sector on developing affordable housing units.