It’s a test man, not what you think it is

The more modern culture tries to tell us that men and women are the same, the harder it is for men, because it makes them believe that women and men think and act the same way.

So, they believe that women mean what they say, and say everything they mean, but this is simply not true. It has been said so many times before, but somehow men never seem to get it. A is not A for a woman. It is B, with a little C in there and if she is in a bad mood; D, E and F come in.

Where is this coming from? The other day a friend of mine broke up with her boyfriend, not because she didn’t like him anymore, but because she was hoping he would fight for the relationship.

She (understandably) wanted to feel valued by him, or desired even, so she tested him by ending the relationship. But the truth is that she was ending the relationship specifically because she did not want the relationship to end.

The natural question another woman will ask when told such a story is, “What has he done since?” If the answer is nothing, then that answers her question; he did not value her. Meanwhile, this guy probably believed she ended the relationship because she wanted it to end. After all, this is what a man does when he wants the relationship to end. Confusing?

That’s not even the beginning of it. I can give similar examples in which we women have asked for things we didn’t want in the hope that the man wouldn’t give in, or others in which a woman has said things she didn’t believe only to incite a reaction.

In the same breath, a lot of men believe that they will attract a woman by giving what satisfies her in the moment, rather than doing what would demonstrate their character to her.

For example, when he let’s the girl choose where to go for their date, he believes that her enjoyment of the location is more important than her appreciation of his ability to be decisive and have a plan. So, while you have a back and forth on whether to take her to Java or Art Café, she is mentally making up her mind to friendzone you.