Italy comeback stuns Australia as African sides struggle

People Daily June 10, 2019
Nigeria’s Asisat Oshoala (left) vies for the ball with Norway’s Kristine Minde during the Women’s World Cup in Reims, France on Saturday. Photo/AFP

Barbara Bonansea fired Italy to a remarkable comeback win over Australia after her brace, including a stoppage time winner, claimed a 2-1 Group C victory in the women’s World Cup on Sunday.

Juventus’ Bonansea pounced on a dreadful first touch from Clare Polkinghorne to race through and level for the Italians 11 minutes after the break after hotshot striker Sam Kerr had rammed home the opener for the Matildas on the rebound from her own 22nd-minute penalty.

Daniela Sabatino thought she had won it for Italy with nine minutes remaining when she finished well after hitting the post, only for her goal to be ruled out for offside.

But Bonansea scored from a free-kick five minutes into added time to see the Italians home on their return to the World Cup after a 20-year absence.

Meanwhile, former champions Norway kicked off their campaign with a routine 3-0 victory over Nigeria, despite the absence of Ballon d’Or winner Ada Hegerberg on Saturday. Guro Reiten’s deflected shot gave the 1995 winners the lead on 17 minutes in Reims before a powerful strike from Lisa-Marie Utland doubled their advantage. -AFP

