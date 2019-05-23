It is now 18 and counting for Gor as they seal third straight Premier League title

Record Kenyan champions Gor Mahia yesterday finally confirmed their inevitable 18th league title after several botched attempts.

The feat was accomplished in style at Kasarani Stadium where K’Ogalo’s closest pursuers Bandari lost their mathematical chance of toppling the log leaders.

Tasked with winning all their games while hoping Gor falter to take the title race to the wire, Bandari could only muster a scoreless draw against 2008 champions Mathare United.

Shared spoils

The result thereby handed K’Ogalo the title regardless of what happened in their remaining matches as the eight-point buffer cannot be surmounted with two matches remaining.

Gor nonetheless, shared spoils with second from bottom Vihiga United at Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos to confirm the 2018/19 SportPesa Premier League crown.

Charles Momanyi scored for Gor in the 13th minute before Vihiga’s shining star Amos Kigadi salvaged a point with his second-half header.

In the first of two games played in Machakos, goalkeeper Morgan Alube made the difference as strugglers Chemelil Sugar held third-placed Sofapaka to a scoreless draw.

The young custodian, recruited from the National Super League, was up to the task throughout as he pulled numerous saves to deny Kepha Aswani, Umaru Kasumba and John Avire in the evenly-contested tie.

Alube was barely on his feet in the dying minutes, having sustained injuries with his team’s three substitutions already utilised. He managed to palm Kasumba’s 92nd minute goal-bound header from Stephen Waruru’s cross to preserve parity and offer his team a fighting chance in the remaining two matches.

In Nakuru, Kariobangi Sharks mounted a significant comeback from 3-1 down to share the spoils with Ulinzi Stars at Afraha Stadium. New acquisition from Kibera Black Stars Julius Masaba scored two second-half goals to give Sharks their 15th draw of the season.

Hard-tackling

Churchil Muloma and Boniface Onyango scored within seven minutes of each other as Ulinzi bullied Sharks 3-1 in the opening half. Former Mathare forward Elvis Nandwa put the soldiers ahead in the fourth minute only for Fidel Origa to cancel out the goal two minutes later.

The hard-tackling Muloma then shot the soldiers back into the lead in the 24th minute before Onyango added Ulinzi’s third in the 31st minute. With the match seemingly going the soldiers way, Masaba popped up with two goals in three minutes to draw William Muluya level.

In Kakamega, Andrew Waiswa prodded in Joshua Nyatini’s cross in the 94th minute to give Sony Sugar a 2-1 victory over Kakamega Homeboyz. Waiswa had put Sony in front with a clean header after 24 minutes. The hosts puffed and huffed before Max Ravel pulled Homeboyz level in the second half.