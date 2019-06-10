Irony of county askaris getting civil arrest training from GSU

A few months from now, if you are ordered to stop while driving in the streets of Nairobi by a county askari, it will be a civil, polite, almost whispered request, barely audible.

And the bloke in question will stand on the kerb, flag you down and in all probability greet you first, with a smile, just as they do in civilised societies all over the world.

He will not plant himself in the middle of the road, snarl at you menacingly and use his wooden club to bang at your bonet, making threatening gestures at you. Those mafia-like tactics will be a thing of the past, best left to gangs that operate in the dead of the night, waiting to dispossess you of your earthly possessions.

I am hoping against hope that what I have just described above will come true. Meanwhile, feel free to tell me I am hallucinating. I won’t hold it against you. I promise.

You see, the other day the county government of Kajiado partnered with the General Service Unit to train its askaris how to effect civil arrests. You know the chaps; they who specialise in chasing mama mbogas all over the streets, taking away their wares when they fail to catch the nimble ones.

How those women outrun the askaris, with children strapped to their backs, is a mystery but that is a story for another day. Let us just say purpose is more important than need. Well, we were discussing the new system of sending askaris to the GSU training school, recently renamed Kiganjo Police Training College, Campus “C”.

I am convinced after Kajiado, Nairobi will be next, followed by other counties. The GSU was established to support the following functions of the Kenya Police Service: provide security to the President, State Houses /lodges, selected foreign airlines, vital installations and strategic points, controlling rioters’ mobs and civil disturbance.

It also carries out anti-poaching operations and escort duties, contains banditry and cattle rustling, and countering terrorism activities. In addition, its highly trained commandoes are adept at rescue missions, physical combat, marksmanship, enemy penetration, espionage and surveillance.

Now, here is the clincher. How can these men and women, who are paid to handle trouble, be the ones to teach anyone how to effect civil arrests? Is making civil arrests the most pressing challenge our counties’ askaris face? Well, I’ll be damned!

If you ask me, let us first establish a training regime for the askaris. Let’s teach them PR and ensure they keep fit, and not for the task of running after mama mbogas all over the place, of course.

The fitness will come in handy given the high number of pickpockets we have all over the place. Talking of pickpockets, there is a new breed of thieves in town who walk around armed with sharp razors that they use to slash ladies’ handbags, with the contents falling out into ready hands.

Physically fit kanjo askaris will also come in handy to run after and nab those evil characters, who follow slow-moving motorists on both sides of the car. The bloke on the right engages you, telling you some fib while the one on the left dips his hand to lift phones, tablets and other valuables on your passenger seat. Of course, you only realise the hard truth when you arrive at your destination minus the items. Nairobians can be sly.

If the county askaris will come back wearing those mean faces the GSU are known for, we are in for very happy times indeed. You see, part of the function of law enforcement fellows is to prevent commission of crime. So, if the askaris can waltz around our streets trying hard to look like Rambo or Chuck Norris, just because they have trained at the GSU, that can deter a lot of crime, much to our benefit.

In short, I am all for the idea of sending those men and women in grey for (further) training. But to the GSU? I have my doubts. Perhaps good old Sonko, when he is not taping every phone conversation he has, should start to think of (establishing) an institution to train his askaris. He can consult me on the curriculum, or syllabus. Did I tell you I was a high school teacher at some point? That is also a story for another day. –The writer is Special Projects Editor, People Daily