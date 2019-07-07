Iran threatens to abandon more nuke commitments

Tehran, Sunday

Iran threatened Sunday to abandon more commitments under a landmark nuclear agreement in “60 days” unless a solution is found with signatories to the endangered deal.

“We hope we can reach a solution otherwise after 60 days we will take the third step as well,” Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said at a news conference, singling out Iran’s declining oil sales as one of the main issues that needed to be solved.

The move to start enriching uranium above the agreed maximum purification level of 3.67 perc ent comes despite opposition from the European Union and the United States, which has quit the deal.

President Hassan Rouhani’s order to exceed the threshold would be implemented “in a few hours” after the last technical details were sorted, Iran’s Atomic Energy Organisation spokesman Behrouz Kamalvandi said on state TV.

Rouhani initially flagged Tehran’s intentions on May 8, exactly a year on from US President Donald Trump unilaterally abandoning the multilateral deal.

He has said the move is in response to a failure by remaining parties to keep their promise to help Iran work around biting sanctions reimposed by the US in the second half of last year.

The arch-rivals have been locked in an escalating war of words with Washington blaming Iran for a series of attacks on tanker ships and Tehran shooting down an American surveillance drone, raising fears of a conflict. – AFP