Involving men key in debunking menstruation

Evelyn Makena @evemake_g

Every once a week after their classes, groups of boys from primary schools in Bungoma’s Angurai area enthusiastically gather in their respective classes for a voluntary activity. Joined by girls, the boys dexterously make renewable sanitary towels to be used by their classmates. So much is their passion that they often outdo the girls.

These boys are among a rare crop of men boldly tackling issues revolving around a subject considered taboo. Two years ago, girls in these schools would miss classes for up to five days every month since they could not afford sanitary towels. Others ended up dropping out of school entirely due to early pregnancies after engaging in transactional sex to afford sanitary towels.

At times, girls were fortunate to receive free sanitary towels under a government programme, but the supply was inconsistent and some would resort to old blankets and pieces of mattresses.

Around that time, humanitarian organisation, World Vision, introduced a project in 60 schools in Angurai for making renewable sanitary towels. Under the project girls receive materials, life skills training and information on sexual reproductive health.

When the project was introduced in the schools, it attracted the interest of several boys keen on helping their peers stay in school.

“Immediately we started the project two years ago, some boys volunteered to help. They have been involved in the project ever since,” says Anne Waichinga, Associate Director For Education and Child Protection, World Vision, Kenya.

Getting boys onboard has helped lift the shame and stigma associated with menstruation. Sensitising and involving pupils and teachers about menstruation have helped demystify the topic the community never comfortably spoke about.

Those open conversations about menstruation and reproductive health are not only restricted to the school. Parents are also getting involved.

“We have educated parents about menstruation and encouraged them to openly discuss it with their children. Parents also join their children in making the reusable sanitary towels at school. The unfortunate thing is that some of them cannot afford the products for themselves. When they make the reusable sanitary towels for their daughters, they also make for themselves,” adds Waichinga.

That has changed how menstruation is perceived by the community. Initially, when girls hanged their reusable sanitary towels at home they would face strong opposition from their fathers.

Each of the 9,238 girls benefiting from the project needs four sanitary towels for the whole year. The pads need to be cleaned regularly and hang outside to properly dry under sun light. By educating parents and debunking the issue, the attitudes of men have changed and girls can use the products without restrictions.

The organisation is cognisant that providing sanitary towels is not enough. Schools need supporting infrastructure such as separate bathrooms for girls and proper hand-washing facilities to promote hygiene. To that end, it has constructed 84 latrines with doors for privacy and a sink and clean water to promote hygiene. The school also collect rain water in tanks donated by the organisation, which has also rehabilitated existing boreholes in the area to ensure a regular flow of clean water to the schools.

“The number of girls dropping out of school due to teenage pregnancy has reduced. Teachers have reported improved academic performance, high transition rates and low levels of absenteeism,” says Waichinga.