Involve locals fully in oil exploitation process

Ikal Angelei

Turkana has been in the news in the past few months. In April images of hungry residents and livestock flooded the media, with appeals for help from both the government and aid groups. With a quarter of the population on the brink of starvation, public outrage started to build up. The attention has since died down.

Seven years ago, Turkana was in the headlines for different reasons: the discovery of oil in 2012. This development created hopes for a region that has been neglected for far too long. But as is the case now, public attention was short-lived.

Yet, as Kenya marches into the league of oil exporting nations, it’s crucial for every Kenyan—not just those directly affected by oil exploitation and extraction—to understand the significance of this resource.

Oil is a non-renewable, finite resource. The estimated lifespan of the Turkana oil fields is 25 years. Boom or bust, all of it will happen within our lifetime. And because of that, Kenyans from all walks of life need to see the “development” arising from oil revenue as a national issue. We need to get things right and do so now.

To get things right, we need to place local communities at the centre. The government must inform communities on its plans related to oil. It should to do so in a manner that the community understands, especially in a county where 86 per cent of the population is illiterate and where the pastoralist lifestyle means people move frequently.

Involving communities also means being transparent, a key challenge for most oil producing countries. Yet promoting transparency by making petroleum contracts, licenses and revenues publicly available can help avoid the misuse of funds, improve efficiency and avoid discretionary resource management.

Sharing information on environmental impact and land loss will help citizens make informed decisions about whether or not to exploit oil, and when to do so.

In 2012, the government committed to join the Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (EITI), a global standard that promotes revenue transparency of oil, gas and mineral resources, yet seven years later, we are not yet an EITI implementing country.

With most discussions on oil focusing on its potential to generate revenue, it is essential to balance local and national priorities. The current revenue sharing agreement allocates 20 per cent to county governments, five per cent to the host community and the lion’s share—75 per cent—to the national government.

But the question is, percentage of what? It is difficult to agree to a revenue sharing model when the revenue amount is unknown and more still when some of the community members and leaders do not even understand what “per cent” means.

With a 90 per cent poverty level, Turkana is amongst the marginalised counties with the highest budget allocation. Surprisingly, the government has not met its basic services provision for residents, including water.

We need to ask questions around how and who will determine the allocation and use of these additional oil revenues, both current and forecasted. At the same time, Turkana should still benefit from the national government’s 75 per cent revenue allocation through the national development plans.

Beyond the oil revenue, what is known of the environmental impact of the oil extraction? What happens after 25 years is an issue that needs to be addressed, given that the impact will be felt in our lifetime.

There’s need to review the Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) processes to include climate impacts assessments that should be done in a cultural, participatory manner to allow communities understand the impact of oil extraction, especially in a place they will still call home after the investors and the oil are gone.

The current drought in the region has made it clear that it’s time for all of us to start paying sustained attention to what’s going on in Turkana—and not just when crisis unfolds.

As a country, we have an opportunity, and a responsibility, to ensure that oil exploitation in Turkana does not further marginalise citizens. But without proper information and real participation, the oil discovery could easily undermine not only the region’s stability but threaten the country as a whole. —The writer is the founder and executive director of Friends of Lake Turkana (FoLT)