Interview with DJ SIQ

Which is your latest gadget?

Currently I am using the two channel Pioneer DJM-S9.

What do you love about it?

In a word, this gadget is just amazing, it has the best fader in the market, and if you are a good DJ you can work with any mixer that you want. Also, I am able to use the feeling adjust dial to change the operational load, then modify the crossfaders’ curve and reverse settings to my preference.

When you were new to the industry, how did it feel to play around with the gadgets?

It felt great; I had never imagined I would be doing this. I was so excited about the first shows, but after some time, I got used to it.

Do you prefer DJ software or the whole equipment set?

A physical mixing deck works best for me. Not like I like being old school, but I feel like using the software has contributed to the rise of more DJs and when it comes to the battlefield it is best to stand out.

A gadget you wouldn’t trade anything for?

I would never trade anything for my laptop. That device is my life, it is more powerful than anything else because I use it as a reference point.

A childhood gadget that you still treasure?

Compact Disc, I do understand that they had to be phased out because of technology. However, I still treasure them to date, because some of them still hold the most memorable mixes of all time.

Your worst gadget ever and why?

I don’t think I have a “worst” gadget because I can’t purchase what I don’t like.

What among your gadgets do you value the most?

My hard drive, who wouldn’t want to have a storage place that wouldn’t stress you when it came to retrieving information? It is the backup for everything I do.

Which is your most expensive gadget and how much did it cost?

My Deejaying Gear, I spent about Sh500,000 ($5,000)

Which gadget do you use the most and why?

My laptop stays at number one since I am always researching on music and new equipment.

Which app do you use most on your phone to improve your DJ skills?

I don’t have any app of this kind on my handset. I prefer staying old school.

What would you be if you were a gadget?

Universal communicator so that I could hear and understand all languages. I find being diverse awesome.

The gadget you can’t live without and why.

My phone, communication is life.

If you were to upgrade one of your most valued gadgets, what would you opt for and why?

I would upgrade my laptop; I love to evolve with technology. It feels good to always have a gadget that is up to date.

While shopping for gadgets, do you look for, brand or output?

I look for both. It is great to look at both sides of a coin, it helps in knowing how best a device can work. However, Apple has been able to help me achieve all my tasks without fail.

The gadget you always wish you had.

A fully equipped studio. I am open to anything whenever it comes to music.

My friend is starting off as a DJ, What advise does he need when it comes to purchasing equipment?

Purchasing deejaying equipment can be daunting, that is why it is good to always start the journey by researching well on what you might need.