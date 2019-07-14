Institution gets Sh4.5m donation

Learning at a primary school in Kisumu county has received a boost following the donation of new classrooms worth Sh4.5 million.

The ultra-modern, three-door classrooms have been constructed at Pith-Kabonyo Primary School in Seme sub-county courtesy of Plan International Kenya, a non-governmental organisation.

Handing over of the facilities, Plan International manager in charge of Nyanza and Western region Raphael Aoko said the donation is expected to improve quality of learning in the school. “We are supplementing what the national government is doing to enhance access to basic education,” he said.

The classrooms can accommodate more than 150 pupils simultaneously. “Our focus is to provide a conducive learning environment for students, particularly those from remote rural areas. The project will go a long way in enhancing the standards of education,” said Aoko.

Head teacher Jesica Ogutu said the gift is a reprieve for the institution, which has a shortage of classrooms and learning materials. “Our pupils will be motivated as they learn in new classrooms compared to when they were using the old and dilapidated ones,” said Ogutu.

Aoko said Plan International has also supported 5,000 students in the county with bicycles to accelerate their movements to school in rural areas under the Bicycle for Education Empowerment programme in the last two years.