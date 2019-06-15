Infant rescued from pit latrine in Nakuru

Roy Lumbe

A new-born baby was on Friday rescued from a pit latrine by residents at Kware village in Kaptembwa, Nakuru Town West.

The infant is suspected to have been discarded into the latrine by the mother, who locals believe was not from the area.

Gerald Omanga, a resident said he heard screams as he was milking his cows and rushed to the area only to discover that the residents had heard a baby’s cry from the latrine.

“I heard noise and on moving closer we heard a baby’s cry, from the latrine. We dismantled part of the floor of the toilet so that we could gain access,” said Omanga.

Locals said they did not know of any mother who has recently given birth.

He said that one of the locals volunteered to get into the pit to rescue the baby where he was tied with ropes and lowered into the 8 metres pit.

Eunice Kimani, a resident said the baby was probably brought from elsewhere and later dumped at the latrine.

“We have not been having an expectant mother here and nobody has given birth recently,” she said.

After the baby boy was rescued, he was cleaned and taken to Mother Kevin Hospital in Kaptembwa.

At the hospital, the doctor attending to the baby confirmed that he was in a stable condition.

“He is just undergoing medical treatment as he lacked oxygen on arrival,” said Dr. Victor Onsare, adding that the baby weighed 2.6kg.