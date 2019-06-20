Industry assures tourists Kenya safe from Ebola.

Peter Leshan and Harrison Kivisu @PeopleDailyKe

Stakeholders in the tourism sector have allayed fears of cancellation of hotel bookings owing to Ebola disease scare that has hit parts of East and Central Africa.

Kenya Association of Hotelkeepers and Caterers (KAHC) Coast branch executive officer Sam Ikwaye says there is no cause for alarm at the Coast. “Kenya has never experienced such a disease and international guests should not to shy away from visiting the destination,” he said.

The Monday scare in Kericho where a suspect tested negative for Ebola serves to buttress fears that this years’ high season could be disrupted. A woman suspected of having the deadly virus has been found free of the disease.

Some hotels in the Mara got cancellations last week when two cases of the disease were confirmed in Uganda after spreading from the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). “Of course, some potential tourists are concerned about it. Some have indicated that they are not coming,” Ben Kipeno, a hotelier in the game reserve told Travelwise.

Twelve tourists from Chile and Brazil who were to check in at his facility for four nights and then visit Watamu Beach for two nights before flying out have cancelled their trip.

Lily Waddington, the proprietor of Osero Camp in Mara, which British tourists frequent, says she has received inquiries about the disease, adding it could affect the smooth flow of tourists to Kenya this season.

“Our company has received several telephone calls and emails from people who would like to visit Kenya wanting to know where the disease has been reported. They are very concerned,” says Lily, also the proprietor of UK Magical Travel Safari.

Stakeholders have asked the State to tighten measures at the border entry points to ensure visitors are screened thoroughly before they enter the country. “We want the government to ensure an Ebola-free country that has continuously enjoyed relative calm,” added Ikwaye.

Kipeno has commended the government for the steps it has taken to step up the disease surveillance at all gazetted entry points to the country, but added that it needs to assure foreigners that Kenya is free of the haemorrhaging disease. “Ministries concerned should move fast to assure all is well for the sake of the economy,” says Kipeno.