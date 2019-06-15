Indiza hits form to win last leg of Road to Karen Masters

Dismas Indiza stormed to victory in the fifth and last leg of the KCB Road To The Karen Masters which ended at the par 72 Royal Nairobi Golf Club.

The Mumias long hitter savored his first win in four months saying his touch is returning in time for the KCB Karen Masters slated for Karen Country Club from June 27-30.

Indiza extended his lead into the last day when he fired the day’s best score of 2 under par 69 for a gross total of 2 under par 214 after three rounds.

It was Indiza’s first title for four months since winning the Safari Tour leg in Karen last February. “The greens were very fast today but we soldiered on. The last two days have been good to me despite the tough conditions and I am glad I have had my first Road To The Masters win since the series started. The roughs were also really thick,” said Indiza.

Indiza dropped a shot after he three putted the par four first hole. He then made birdies on holes two and four for a score of 35 on the first nine.

Indiza’s back nine was bogey free also with two birdies in the 10th and 14th for a 34. PGK captain CJ Wangai and Greg Snow tied for second with 2 over par 218.

Snow carded the day’s second best score of 2 under par 70 with Wangai playing a closing round of levels or 72.

In fourth position was Great Rift’s Justus Madoya on 3 over par 219. Madoya posted the day’s third best score of 1 under.

The KCB Road To Karen Masters has been to Sigona Golf Club, Nakuru Golf Club, Nyali Golf and Country Club,Thika Sports Club-and now Royal Nairobi.

The pros started their campaign in the second round after the opening round at Sigona coincided with the Safari Tour Golf Series.