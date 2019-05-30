Income security key to easing burden for working-age population

The working age population will soon be enrolled to a government backed contributory social assistance scheme, if proposals in a new draft social protection policy will be passed.

It will perhaps be the best news and forward-looking development this year at a time when the economy has been tough for government, corporates and common mwananchi.

While government has intensified borrowing to fund the big four agenda to provide affordable housing, enhance food Security and bring healthcare closer to the common mwananchi, the working age population has a big untapped role in improving economic security.

But in a sad state of affairs, Kenya’s dependency ratio is at an all time high of 89 percent, an indication of a few Kenyans toiling hard to support a bigger population that contributes very little to economic growth.

The result of this is slow economic growth due to less economic activities from little hands. It makes achieving Vision 2030’s projected economic growth of 10 percent look like a big dream out of reach.

The situation is further worsened by high cost of living and increasing unemployment rates that makes it even harder for household to put food on the table.

A fact that only 20 percent of just 9 million Kenyans being able to afford a form of health insurance is worrying. It’s unimaginable how the already burdened working age juggle between sustaining self and dependants.

Could it be the reason why the country is experiencing an increase in suicide cases latey? I guess so.

A 2017 World Health Organisation report ranked Kenya sixth among African countries with highest number of depression cases. According to the report close to 800,000 people mostly youth aged 15 to 29 – the most active population, die annually due to suicide.

Key factors contributing to depression in the country as highlighted in the report are poverty and unemployment.

The draft social protection policy if sails through and get implemented will address these issues as government races toward having a comprehensive social protection system.

What the new development means is that government will introduce a system to offload burden of 24 million Kenyans already in employment and those with capacity to work, by helping them to continue being active to spur economic growth.

A major highlight of the draft policy is boosting income security for the working age population through adoption of a contributory scheme where those working will be required to set aside an amount to a government social insurance programme.

This contributory programme allows them to save and receive higher benefits when these workers loss their source of income. They are entitled to health, maternity, disability, survivors and old-age pension covers supporting the whole family set up in cash or kind.

The contributions will be complemented by the current non-contributory social assistance programmes that guarantees poor households a minimum cash transfer of Sh. 2,000 every month as safety net.

World Social Protection Report 2017-2019 describes Universal social protection as a combination of contributory schemes (social insurance) and non-contributory tax-financed benefits, including social assistance.

The Vision of this draft policy is to help build an inclusive society in which all Kenyans enjoy income security, contribute to and share in the country’s wealth.

This is in line with Sustainable Development Goal target 1.3 that seek to implement a nationally appropriate social protection system and measures for all, including floors, and by 2030 achieve a substantial coverage of the poor and vulnerable population.

It is based on an understanding that social protection should be an integral part of the society, decent work and employment and that all people need social protection and basic economic security.

Even International Labour Organisation (ILO)articulates the need to recognize employment and social protection as mutually reinforcing in shaping people’s lives and a country’s advancement.

The new draft policy if finalised and implementation starts sooner will define better times to live in Kenya. Full Implementation of this policy will no doubt significantly lower poverty rates and cut down the country’s dependency rates to sustainable levels.