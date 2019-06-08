Incessant rain stops Paki-Sri cricket tie

Kenya SwimmThe World Cup match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka was abandoned without a ball being bowled on Friday after persistent rain in Bristol.

The game was scheduled to begin at 10:30 (0930 GMT) but was eventually called off in the afternoon, with both teams being awarded a point.

NZ’s early lead

It is the first match at the World Cup in England and Wales to be abandoned without a result. Both teams now have three points, with one win and a loss apiece.

Pakistan lost to the West Indies by seven wickets at Trent Bridge before beating England by 14 runs at the same venue on Monday.

Sri Lanka crashed to a 10-wicket defeat against New Zealand before pulling off a 34-run win against Afghanistan in a rain-affected game. The call-off upset fans who had travelled to watch the game. “We came from Lahore to watch this match and it proved a damp squib,” said Farhan Malik. Elsewhere, Afghanistan’s explosive opener and wicketkeeper Mohammad Shahzad has been ruled out of ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 due to a knee injury.

Shahzad, known for his big-hitting at the top of the order for Afghanistan, suffered the knee injury during Afghanistan’s warm-up match against Pakistan last month. While he took the field in Afghanistan’s 1st 2 matches of the World Cup against Australia and Sri Lanka, an aggravation of the knee injury has forced the 32-year-old out of the World Cup.

Replacement player

Shahzad’s injury comes as a big blow to Afghanistan, considering the wicketkeeper-batsman has been one of their top-scorers since the 2015 World Cup with 1,843 runs in 55 innings.

Shahzad will be replaced by Ikram Ali Khil, an 18-year-old top-order batsman. “The ICC has confirmed that the Event Technical Committee of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2019 has approved Khil as a replacement player for Shahzad in the Afghanistan squad for the remainder of the tournament,” an ICC release said.

Khil has only played 2 ODIs for Afghanistan so far, having made his ODI debut against Ireland in Dehradun in March 2019. He was also part of Afghanistan’s U-19 World Cup squad in 2018. He scored 185 runs in four matches.

Having lost their first two matches of the tournament, Afghanistan will take on New Zealand in their third match of World Cup 2019 in Taunton on June 8. – AFP