In form Jeruto eyes place in team for All Africa Games

Amos Abuga @PeopleSport11

World U18 800m silver medallist Lydia Jeruto looks forward to a place in Team Kenya for the All Africa Games in Rabat, Morocco in August.

The junior athlete showed maturity by winning the women’s 5,000m during the second Athletics Kenya (AK) Track and Field championship over the weekend at the Mumias Sports Complex.

Even with attention shifting to the third and final leg of the track series ahead of the national trials set for June 20-22 to select a team for the continental games, Jeruto who represented Kenya at the World Cross-Country Championships in Aarhus, Denmark says she is ready to dive to the deep sea.

“I am not decided yet but I think I will have to settle between 1,500m and 5,000m during the national trials. I know it will not be easy but I want to qualify for the African Games,” said Jeruto who humbled top athletes including former African Youth champion in 1,500m Eva Cherono and the 2014 Commonwealth Games champion Mercy Cherono who was making her comeback after maternity leave.

“I think my confidence is high, and I strongly believe that was the biggest difference in the race and the other races before it. Yes you have to accord the senior players respect, but you also have to believe in yourself,” added the runner who was among the medallists during the 2019 Africa junior championships in Abidjan, Ivory Coast.