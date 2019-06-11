Illicit fishing jeopardises already dwindling stocks

As the world observed the second anniversary of the International Day for the Fight against Illegal, Unreported and Unregulated fishing, the problem is giving the lakeside county officials sleepless nights

Dickens Wasonga @PeopleDailyKe

On March 20, last year, George Okelo, the then chairman of Asat Beach Management Unit (BMU) in Kisumu county, led an operation to help stop illegal fishing in his area.

The operation saw the impounding of illegal fishing gears and arrest of fishermen using outlawed nets to harvest immature fish from the lake. However, his good intention to help conserve fisheries led to his unceremonious removal from office.

The former BMU chairman is bitter that he was ejected from office with the ‘help’ of fisheries officials, who felt that he ‘stepped on their toes’. Not only were the arrested fishermen released without charge, but also the impounded illegal gears were handed back to the owners unconditionally by order of these officials.

Suspicious cabal

Okelo’s story is not unique. It mirrors what goes on in several other BMUs along the many fishing sites on the Kenyan side of Lake Victoria. As we found out during our interviews, there is a cartel that runs things at the beach. It comprises BMU members, boat owners, fish processing firms, stockists of illegal nets and, at the tail end, a cabal of corrupt fisheries officials who pocket bribes to allow the use of illegal gears with impunity.

Some commonly used illegal nets, according to experts, include beach seines, with monofilament and the gill nets as the most destructive. Experts say these illegal gears destroy breeding areas and nurseries and allow for the harvest of immature fish, thus contributing to the dwindling fish stocks.

There have been a number of measures to address these issues. The Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock and Fisheries in 2007 introduced a co-management plan billed as the best approach to help achieve the elusive sustainable management of the Lake’s fisheries resources. However, years later, there is no evidence that the model, where users are expected to promote government policies on fishing-related practices by enforcing regulations on illegal fishing, identifying and registering fishermen and monitoring compliance, has succeeded.

The executive secretary of Lake Victoria Basin Commission (LVBC) Dr Ally Said Matano says fisheries earnings from the three East African countries last year stood at Sh809 billion, which had dipped due to poor fishing methods, coupled with other challenges facing the sector.

Dr Matano said the earnings could rise tremendously if the EAC states would invest more in modern fishing technology, ensure fish breeding grounds are protected and address pollution and proper land use as well as management in the upper catchment areas.

“What we have been extracting from the lake in terms of fisheries earnings is very low considering the huge potential. We need to address overfishing and pollution, compounded by mushrooming urban centres and industries along the basin. We must also control the levels of sediments deposited into the lake through the rivers,” he adds.

Way out

He noted that regulatory frameworks and regional policies on sustainable exploitation and management of the fisheries resources within the region were available, but enforcement was wanting. “These policies speak about the use of right gears and recommends joint monitoring and surveillance to ensure compliance. The problem is not laws, the issue is weak enforcement by partner states,” he adds.

The executive secretary, whose commission is mandated to sustainably manage the resources within the Lake Victoria Basin, also recommends that EAC states should promote and invest more resources in aquaculture as alternative source of fish production.

Concerns have also been raised over the open access policy in the fishing industry, high prices of inputs, low use of good quality fingerlings, fluctuation of price in international markets, inadequate extension services due to low technical staffing and high infection levels of HIV/Aids.

Director of fisheries in Kisumu county, Ken Luga, says joblessness has also contributed to increased fishing pressure as more people turn to the activity as a source of employment. In Kisumu alone, there are 3,028 registered fishermen and 1,081 boats in the 37 fish landing sites, and the numbers keeps rising. However, the dwindling stock means that more fishermen resort to using destructive gears.

In a letter dated Jan 30, 2019, Kisumu county secretary, Dr Olan’go Onudi said investigations established there are over 70 illegal fishing gears at Asat Beach alone. The letter was in response to a complaint lodged by a section of fishermen with the Ombudsman last year over illegal fishing in the area.

No fisheries plans

He further revealed that there are no county fisheries management measures and plans as the county assembly is yet to enact such a law. It depends on the Fisheries Management and Development Act No. 35 of 2016, which provides that members of the BMU executive committee be elected by the very fishermen that the committee is expected to police.

“BMUs are also supposed to carry out patrols in their areas of jurisdiction and remove illegal gears and vet nets, only allowing into the lake those that are recommended by state’’ Onudi said, adding that since most fishermen are involved in illegal fishing and still vote in the elections, BMUs have failed to realise 100 per cent compliance rates.

Luga adds that his directorate is unable to effectively monitor, control and surveillance duties due to lack of sufficient resources. “To be effective, our officers must be in the waters most of the time. They must also have security personnel with them and without funds, the exercise becomes difficult,” he says, adding that his office would require at least three patrol boats, a vehicle and six policemen at a time.

“Kisumu county fisheries department has only one patrol boat, which can carry only one undersize seine net measuring 80 metres by 220 metres long, meaning that just only one gear can be collected at a time,’’ says Dr Onudi, adding that officers need to be paid night–out allowances, which the office cannot afford due to limited resources.

However, he notes that with the introduction of the coast guards, working under the Kenya Fisheries Department, surveillance patrols would be intensified to boost compliance. He also discloses that the department is currently promoting fish farming as alternative means to ease the pressure on capture fisheries and to maximise production levels through aqua culture.

In collaboration with the national government, the department has constructed a total of 1,800 fishponds since 2011 under the economic stimulus package and has given out 153,000 fingerlings, to farmers.

But like in every venture, the fish-farming project also has its challenges, which includes, water scarcity due to prolonged drought and washing away of ponds during floods. Farmers also have to deal with expensive feeds, fish theft, predators and lack of market for farmed fish due to myths.