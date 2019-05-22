IEBC seeks Sh4b to clear pending 2017 bills.

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission wants Parliament to allocate it Sh3.9 billion to pay suppliers and lawyers who provided services during the 2017 General Election.

The commission also wants the House to allocate it Sh1 billion to construct its own offices instead of renting space in the central business district.

Appearing before the Departmental Committee on Justice and Legal Affairs chaired by William Cheptumo yesterday, acting chief executive Hussein Marjan said Sh3.9 billion will cater for pending bills.

“If the pending bills are not settled now or in the next financial year, the quantum will not only increase but the commission will have its operations constrained through myriads of court cases where negotiated legal fees will be taxed upwards of the initial fees,” Marjan said.

He said suppliers will also withdraw services critical to the commission operations. The commission said it will also require Sh500 million for delimitation of boundaries noting that once the census is carried out in August, the commission will embark on the process.

The polls agency also requested for Sh100 million to service Information Communication Technology gadgets saying during the Embakasi South by-election, they discovered that 71 out of 200 kits needed to be serviced.