Marcella Akinyi

Where did this love journey begin?

Norah: We met back in 2013 through a mutual friend, Chris Wanga. I had a band back then called Unveiled the Band, and Abraham was interested in joining, so Chris introduced him to us.

I played a prank on Abbih and made him audition to join. It was not really necessary, but he ended up singing Kidum’s Kama ni Mapenzi. It was really intriguing, as he was also playing the guitar beautifully. Of course he made it in.

So what happened after he joined?

Well, friendship doesn’t just happen. So, over a period of two years of interacting in the band, singing, and a lot of keshas doing practice, we just found ourselves becoming friends.

I remember one time Abbih telling me to do a song (collabo) with him. The song was titled I Still Remember. Lets just say, this was the beginning of our very own love story. We were drawn to each other, so much so that other people noticed it before we did. I Still Remember is our jam, literally!

How was the dating period like? Any challenges?

Our relationship was the typical story. You laugh, you love, you party real hard, you fight, you make up, you forgive… Most importantly, and I think my greatest lesson in dating Abbih, was understanding that he does not think and process things like I do. In short, I learnt and still learning to give space for reason, and acknowledge our differences.

How did you know that it was time to take the relationship to the next level?

There is no formula to knowing that it’s time. Some things are just meant to be a mystery in the story of love. Just the way you can’t love a person because you want or expect him to marry you. When you love, you love unconditionally. Marriage is part of the process.

Well, I remember us planning the wedding before the proposal came. When it did, we were at a nice restaurant somewhere nice in Nairobi. And I was sipping my favourite drink, which coincidentally was served in this ginormous mug.

So, before I finished the drink, I heard something jiggle at the bottom. Then, the next thing, he was on his knee proposing. Of course I cried, kissed awkwardly because there was a crowd around us, and then I said ‘Yes’.

How was the process of planning your big day?

Exhausting and stressful. But, it was also interesting and fun because we planned everything ourselves. We didn’t have a committee. But the amount of support we got from family and friends was out of this world.

What was memorable about the wedding?

There are so many, I don’t know which one to pick. For starters, we did our photo shoot at a petrol station. The speech my husband made to me before the exchange of rings… I get teary when I remember it.

It was epic. We danced like crazy. We were nursing backaches during our honeymoon. So many great memories… How our families and friends were there for us through it all. How our daughters looked amazing…

You have daughters?

Yes, two actually. It was the best thing that could have happened to us. They got to witness our union. Not many kids get to attend their parents’ weddings.

Your parting shot?

Follow your instincts. Do not be afraid to ask for help. Start planning early. Always pray.

BRIDE:

NORAH MWONGELI

GROOM:

ABRAHAM NGUMA

VENUE:

RUARAKA SPORTS CLUB

DATE:

OCTOBER 6, 2018

PHOTOGRAPHY:

PICHA ZA WANGA

VIDEOGRAPHY:

JIJO DRUMBEATS

CAKE:

BEULAH BAKES