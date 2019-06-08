I make my own luck – fashion designer MILLICENT OWINO

Frequent reports of xenophobic violence in South Africa have many, especially from the outside looking in, skeptical about excelling in the cosmopolitan nation as a foreigner. However, Johannesburg-based fashion designer MILLICENT OWINO tells a different story. As told to HARRIET JAMES

Opportunity to go abroad for some is synonym for breakthrough or finding oneself in the Biblical Canaan, where milk and honey flow. While for some it truly becomes that land, others have had to watch their dreams go down the drain, even forcing them to come back to their motherland.

Millicent Akinyi Owino is one of them that managed to turn lemon into lemonade, and excel in a land frequently characterised by xenophobia and crime. According to her, South Africa, and specifically Johannesburg where she resides, is fairly safe and she has actually received a lot of support from locals, which stands in contrast to the negative reports in the media that foreign nationals have it rough in South Africa; they are accused of taking jobs away from locals, and migrant-ran shops are damaged and looted during the said fatal attacks. Her business, Afrofrocs, whose name connotes African clothing, creates designs that are bold and bring the African print to everyday life.

Fashion for Millicent began as a hobby. Growing up, she had a sewing machine at home, on which she would experiment with pattern creation, things she learnt from her Home Science class at Nyawara Girls in Siaya. She enjoyed it throughout her four years in school and later on, when she moved to South Africa with her two children, she began creating stuff by hand.

“During my free time, I created Alice bands among other things and began selling to friends,” recounts Millicent. Her South African friend noticed her talent and asked Millicent to accompany her to an expo, where she would sell some of her stuff. To her surprise, they were all sold out by 1pm.

“That was a big eye opener, that I could actually do it for a living. I then resigned from my temporary employment and decided to focus fully on the business and see where it would take me. I took a few short courses in Johannesburg to help better myself and that’s how Afrofrocs was born,” she explains.

‘Frock’ is an ancient word for clothing, but while registering the business, Millicent discovered that the name had been taken, so she opted to drop the letter ‘k’ to change the spelling, and in 2017, the business was established.

Moving to South Africa

Millicent met her South African husband in Kenya in 2013 at an NGO in Kibera where both were volunteering, but he had to move back to his country due to work. This is when the two decided to formalise their marriage and settle down. When she broke the news to her family that she was rellocating to South Africa, they were supportive, especially since she was moving with her young kids to an unknown land.

In 2015, Millicent found herself in South Africa, ready to start a new life. Despite having visited the country a number of times, nothing prepared her for the culture shock.

As she recalls, her first year was a nightmare. “I was confused about my surroundings, and had to be driven around to everywhere including grocery stores, which was inconveniencing.

Shopping itself was another struggle as I had to learn the currency value. Just finding my way around I must confess was a challenge I didn’t see coming,” remembers Millicent.

“My kids only spoke Swahili, so that also became another issue, as home was the only place they could have freedom of expression. But you know what they say about kids. Within no time, I was left alone with my culture shock experience, as they were all over making new friends and speaking English like it was nothing new,” she adds.

Additionally, her husband being a white South African, she had to adapt to a new lifestyle, learning a new culture, as even the food was different. Millicent also missed her life in Kenya, family and friends. On top of all this, she had a hard time finding a job, and worked at a friend’s daycare for a while.

“Where there is a will there is a way. I chose to learn and create new friends within the community and everyone made my settling easy, from home to church members, who were loving and caring. My family here walked the baby steps with us and ensured we were taken care of all the time,” shares Millicent.

Creating the business

She started her business after quitting temporary employment, and she says establishing it came with so many challenges and endless tears that she nearly sunk into depression. Being a new country, she didn’t know her way around quite well, especially when it came to sourcing the right materials for her products.

There was also language barrier, which she overcame largely thanks to the local language being Bantu, and many words relate or are close to meaning the same thing as in Swahili. The resilience she had built while in Kenya, after unsuccessfully running a fish and mitumba business in Gikomba, gave her the strength she needed to build the empire she envisioned for herself.

While in Kenya too, she had dealt with work challenges, having struggled to find employment, and had to volunteer in different projects for years, and even with the accrued experience, she still couldn’t land a permanent job. She ended up relying on community-based organisations that she volunteered to for stipends for sustainability of her kids and herself, as she was a single parent of two. She had separated with their father in 2011, after eight years together.

Though a fashion business could have worked anywhere, Millicent feels that South Africa, and particularly Johannesburg, widely viewed as Africa’s fashion capital, is where it was all meant to happen. Through word of mouth and people wearing her creations to events, within one year, the designer had established a proper clientele and even showcased her designs at the government-sponsored Gauteng Youth Month fashion show.

“I was amazed at how fast I got proper platforms, which propelled my business out there. Selling fashion products in SA proved to be easy, as people love dressing up, and there are many colourful traditional weddings, which really gave my business a boost, being that I am a creator of African clothing and accessories,” she elucidates.

And xenophobia?

“Fortunately enough, mine is more of a success story as I have never experienced xenophobia since I came here or even witnessed it happen to anyone. Not to deny that it is there, but like many in various parts of the world, I only come across the information and photos on social media platforms. What I have experienced is just normal stuff such as arguments that would come up between anybody for example in taxis and supermarkets, which happens even between the locals themselves,” says Millicent.

Since 1994, when South Africa gained independence, reports of xenophobic violence have been on the rise. Between 2000 and 2008, 67 people were killed in what was perceived to be xenophobic attacks. Consequently, a substantial number of expatriates went back to their countries.

“I have my own understanding of what goes on here and people translate it to xenophobia. The media is also so hyped about it. My business here has grown not because I am a foreigner, but because I am black. From my experience, South Africans are out to support and grow black genuine businesses. Being a black business owner is a plus here,” the designer says.

SA has the highest number of foreigners in Africa, and it is estimated that at least 60 per cent of illegal immigrants engage in crime and operate unlawful businesses. This consequently endangers lives within the society at large. Millicent observes that what annoys locals is when they see their children sink into drugs and other vices, only to find out at some point that it is linked to businesses ran by foreigners.

“Only then have I heard them rebel and the world translates it otherwise. This could be the birth of xenophobia as we know it, and could lead to innocent migrants losing their lives too,” Millicent notes.

“If anyone wants to settle in another country, not necessarily SA, then just comply with the rules. I know it may be easier said than done, but at the end of the day, you are making your own life easy and the lives of others around you,” adds the mother of two.

As for future plans, Millicent says she is currently working on bringing her business home. “My plans are to have my products sell in my own country too, and of course other parts of Africa. You never know what plans God has for the future,” she concludes.