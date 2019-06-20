I apologise for oil spillage in Kiboko, Munyes tells locals

Hillary Mageka @hillarymageka

Petroleum Cabinet secretary John Munyes yesterday took responsibility and apologised to residents for the March 30 oil spill at Kiboko, Makueni county.

Munyes told a Senate committee the “regrettable incident” that has brought misery to residents of Kiboko in Kibwezi East constituency was not intentional adding that Kenya Pipeline Company (KPC) had done its best to ensure oil-filled trenches are cleaned.

“I thank KPC for their prompt response in addressing the spillage but we highly regret that it happened,” he told the Senate Committee on Energy. “We have set tentative time lines to address the problem,” he added.

Munyes admission comes barely a week after the KPC top management admitted liability of a similar spillage three years ago in Thange village, also in Kibwezi.

The committee chaired by Nyeri senator Ephraim Maina which is investigating the oil spill at Kiboko area following a petition by Makueni Senator Mutula Kilonzo heard that the leakage was because of failure by KPC to fit a leak detection system before commissioning the Sh50 billion project.

However, the CS stated that an insurance company contracted by KPC was on the ground assessing the extent of the damage to facilitate medical claims valuation and compensate the victims. Oil from the punctured section of the 450km Mombasa-Nairobi pipeline is said to have spilled into Kiboko River, the major source of water for residents.

Mutula told the committee that his constituents had been immensely affected by the spillage saying the oil had polluted the only source of water rendering it unsafe for human consumption.

He claimed the economy of the area had also been affected as the land also remains unsafe for cultivation.

“We are talking about the health of an entire village. It is a serious issue that needs to be addressed urgently,” he said.

However, Munyes, who was accompanied by KPC acting managing director Hudson Andambi said his team had started cleaning up an unknown amount of diesel saying that it would take a whole year to restore normalcy.

In the meantime, he said, KPC will provide clean water on daily basis for the Kiboko residents in the next six months.

According to Munyes, the State corporation will provide six water tanks and two water bowsers that will be based at 23 water points.