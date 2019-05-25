I am fake gold scam whistleblower, claims Raila

Hillary Mageka and Ombega Momanyi

Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga now claims he was the whistleblower in the fake gold scandal. According to Raila, he travelled to United Arab Emirates (UAE) to meet the Royal family only for him to confront dubious businessmen from Kenya trying to con the Arab crown.

He called for thorough investigations into the scandal and suspects brought to book. “Mimi ndio nilipiga firimbi kusema mali ya watu imeibiwa na kuuliza uchunguzi ufanywe,” (I was the whistle blower in the fake gold scandal that I asked authorities to investigate this matter)”, he said.

Speaking during the burial of renowned physician Dr David Gilbert Ombati at Manga Isecha in Kisii county on Friday, Raila said the scandal should not be politicised and investigating authorities should conduct their work to its logical conclusion.

While showering praises on Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i, the Opposition keader said the CS should not be dragged into the scandal.

“CS Matiangi ni msafi kama pamba,” (The CS is clean from any blame or corruption in the fake gold business). We put him there so that he can assist us to fight corruption,” he added.

The ODM leader said investigations would reveal the real culprits.Kisii Senator Sam Ongeri also came to the defence of Matiang’i claiming there was a plan to fix him.

Kitutu Chache MP Richard Onyonka said Kenyans were tired of politics of hate and urged Deputy President William Ruto to respect Raila and stop his attacks against the former premier.