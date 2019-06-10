How Wazito and Allstars did it

In scenes reminiscent of the English Premier League title race between Manchester City and Liverpool, Wazito FC and Kisumu Allstars pushed each other to the very end for the National Super League (NSL) crown.

Heading into the final weeks, both teams were separated by just one point and it was down to who would blink first especially with Nairobi Stima, who finished third, and Ushuru breathing down their necks.

However, both teams proved they had nerves of steal and every time Wazito won, Allstars did the same until the final game yesterday when the former hammered St Joseph’s 7-1 to emerge champions with 81 points while the latter responded by handing Thika United a similar beating to clinch second place just a point behind.

Badoer’s impact

It was a memorable title race that sees Wazito earn an immediate return to the SportPesa Premier League while Allstars are the surprise package, having not been among the promotion favourites when the season started.

So how did they do it? Like Manchester City, Wazito’s return is largely credited to the arrival of their new wealthy owner Ricardo Badoer under the banner of Badoer Investments Limited.

Badoer and chairman Solomon Alubala put together a winning machine, starting by hiring former Harambee Stars tactician Stanley Okumbi as Technical Director and promoting assistant coach Fred Ambani to the hot seat. The new technical bench went in search of experience and brought in former Tusker FC stars Lloyd Wahome and Amos Asembeka while Dennis Gicheru, Zachary Gathu and Joseph Waithira returned to the club.

With non-payment of salaries a thing of the past, the players concentrated on winning matches, culminating in 26 wins out of 38 and 75 goals scored, the highest in the division.

Trust in youth

“Mr Ricardo was godsend. For there to be such team spirit, it was almost entirely down to him. He raised the profile of this club and this was the best way to repay him. Apart from that, belief and consistency worked a lot for us,” said Ambani yesterday.

For Allstars, these are uncharted waters. Formed in February 2018 to replace Palos who folded after the 2017 NSL campaign, they finished sixth last season but were not tipped to challenge the big boys this campaign.

However, the Kisumu County-sponsored team, put faith in youth and they have reaped handsome dividends.

After starting the season poorly, Nickanor Aketch was sacked with Felix Oduor replacing him and the latter went in search of young players with starlets such as Shadrack Odhiambo, Alvin Omondi and Ian Motanda joining to form a squad with an average age of 23.

That exuberance of youth has seen Allstars play without fear as they tore apart rivals with ease, ending up with the meanest defence that conceded just 29 while scoring 68.

Meanwhile, Nairobi Stima, 4-2 winners over Eldoret Youth yesterday, finished third and will face Posta Rangers in a two-leg promotion playoff on June 15 and 19.