How protest has underdeveloped Nyanza

Travelling the breadth of what used to be Nyanza Province, one is struck by the contrast in the region. The contrast is more glaring if you are coming from the former Western Province. Paved roads give way to what looks like cattle tracks.

The road from Luanda to Siaya, for example, is an entry point to the county that styles itself as the home of heroes. But the road is uneven, riddled with potholes and so narrow and chipped at the edges with shrubs jostling to embrace the tarmac.

Economic activities are limited. Large swathes of land lie bare. It is not that the land is not productive, far from it. But for some reason Nyanza prefers to stay in its undisturbed bliss.

But it is emerging that initiating development in Nyanza is not for the faint-hearted. A common joke goes that in some parts of the region, children are advised not to throw stones lest they hit the head of a professor. How has Nyanza benefitted from its abundance of professors?

It almost seems as if the problem of Nyanza is the very resource that is the envy of others — knowledge, consciousness of their rights and a laissez-faire spirit that they never saw an issue they didn’t want to question or a debate they didn’t want to join.

It almost seems that the beginning point for a resident of Nyanza doubt. It characterises nearly every development project initiated in the region. About a fortnight ago, Opposition leader Raila Odinga visited Kisumu with a government delegation to explore the possibility of establishing a business park.

The response of the residents was predictable – they had issues that needed addressed first and so the park could only be established over their dead bodies. The expansion of the Kisumu airport was not easy either as laborious negotiations had to be done to appease residents.

One can also recall the case of Sondu Miriu Hydroelectric Dam project, which attracted endless protests by local communities. For some, they did not want the project in their neighbourhood.

Not too long ago, the rumours of a sugar factory that was to be established in Siaya turned out to be just that – rumours. There were whispers that the locals were opposed to the factory being established in their neighbourhood. Sometimes one gets the feeling that people of Nyanza simply oppose something for the sake of opposing it.

But when projects are taken elsewhere, Nyanza people would be the first to complain about being discriminated against. So how can Nyanza be helped?

Yet it is not for lack of knowledge. Nyanza has no shortage of professionals, many of who are providing advice to governments and transnational agencies. The challenge is how that knowledge can be used to improve the region.

How can the culture of resistance, sometimes resistance for resistance sake, be made receptive to projects that would be beneficial to all? This may be the challenge facing the leaders of the four counties of Nyanza and the region’s elite.

It is not that residents should accept everything, but that they should appreciate projects with economic benefits for the community.

If not, then it may be time to stir the spirit of Odera Akango, to rise from the grave and apply his whip on his people once again. —The writer is the Dean, School of Communication, Daystar University