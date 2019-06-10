Housing plan solution to rapid urbanisation

Maoka Maore

One of the remarkable transformations of human life in the past two centuries has been urbanisation. In the 21st century, the trend has rapidly increased, especially in developing countries in Asia and Africa.

More people, seeking opportunities for economic prosperity, are abandoning their rural lifestyles and traditions in favour of the big city. While the lucky ones make it, without serious planning, the promise of the city can easily morph into a reality of poverty, alienation and violence.

More than 68 per cent of the global population will reside in cities by 2050. Currently, 34 percent of Kenyans live in urban areas, with a 5 per cent increase annually. The radical change means we must have strong policies for affordable and innovative housing and transportation solutions in our towns.

We must not take it for granted that cities should be an inclusive and safe space for women and children or that they play a positive role in the climate crisis we are experiencing. The capitalist ideal of laissez-faire is failing at the city level.

The UN-Habitat, which advocates sustainable urbanisation, has pledged to support governments in ensuring cities fulfill their promise. To underscore its commitment, the agency, headquartered in Nairobi, held its first assembly at Gigiri last month, where global stakeholders discussed “innovation for better quality of life in cities and communities”.

To put the urbanisation challenge into perspective, consider that every week, three million people globally move to towns. There’s a need for strategic guidance on cities management to successfully accommodate the many newcomers in such a short period of time.

In his address at the UN-Habitat Assembly, President Uhuru Kenyatta termed cities an engine for economic growth. His pledge to increase Kenya’s contribution to the UN-Habitat human settlements foundation to Sh10 million shows he understands our inevitable future in cities cannot be realised solely through a hands-off approach.

Since Uhuru took over leadership, the UN-Habitat Country Programme has been working with the government to support 30 projects valued at $14.2 million (Sh1.4 billion), 19 of which are already complete.

Nobody migrates to the city just to end up in informal settlements, without electricity, water, or road access. But with an estimated housing deficit of two million units in Kenya, that is precisely what happens. Currently, 6.4 million Kenyans live in urban informal settlements. That is essentially a violation of our constitutional promise that “every person has inherent dignity and the right to have that dignity respected and protected”.

An example of how to effectively move people away from slums is the construction of 6,000 low-price housing units in Machakos county.

But nothing beats the affordable housing programme under the Big Four agenda. The 1.5 per cent housing levy is the appropriate intervention to incentivise private developers to construct affordable houses. Additionally, the establishment of a mortgage liquidity facility ensures the private sector has the needed confidence to allow more Kenyans to own houses.

While the private sector is entitled to its scepticism, government must serve as the advocate for the lone citizen. By implementing the affordable housing programme and other projects with UN-Habitat, government is fulfilling this mandate. The writer is Igembe North MP