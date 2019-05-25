High Court declines to legalise same-sex unions

Bernice Mbugua @BerniceMuhindi

A three-judge Bench on Friday declined to repeal sections 162 and 165 of the Penal Code, which criminalises gay sex, dealing a huge blow to the Lesbian Gay Bi-sexual, Transgender and Queer (LGBTQ) community.

Justices Chacha Mwita, Roselyn Aburili, and John Mativo upheld the sections, arguing that there was a real danger in repealing them as they were constitutional.

The case, which was filed by the Kenyan National Gay and Lesbian Human Rights Commission in 2016, sought to end the criminalisation of same-sex relations through Section 162 and 165 of the Penal Code.

Section 162 of the Constitution reads: “Any person who – (a) has carnal knowledge of any person against the order of nature; or (b) has carnal knowledge of an animal; or (c) permits a male person to have carnal knowledge of him or her against the order of nature, is guilty of a felony and is liable to imprisonment for 14 years.

While Section 165 reads that any male person who, whether in public or private, commits any act of gross indecency with another male person, or procures another male person to commit any act of gross indecency with him, or attempts to procure the commission of any such act by any male person with himself or with another male person, whether in public or private, is guilty of a felony and is liable to imprisonment for five years.

The judges dismissed the suit saying the desire of Kenyans is reflected in the Constitution and their views should not be ignored.

“Where the will of people is expressed in the Constitution reflects the societal values. We find that the attack of the said sections is not sustainable. We find the said impugned provisions are not unconstitutional,” ruled Justice Aburili.

The commission, through its leader Eric Gitari, had argued that the said sections are discriminatory and contravenes various provisions of the Constitution.

The judges, however, dismissed the claim saying no tangible evidence was given to show discrimination.

According to the bench, if they were to agree that same sex is consensual and strike out the impugned provisions, it would not relate well with the values of the Constitution.

“Decriminalising the impugned sections would indirectly open the door for unions among persons of the same sex, if this were to be allowed it would open direct conflict to the Constitution,” ruled Justice Aburili

The judges further noted that there was no scientific explanation that LGBTI persons were born that way.

“We are unable to agree with the petitioners that their rights have been violated in terms of sexual orientation. Stigma is exclusive to LGBT community, everyone has the right to access health,” ruled the judges.

The Judges noted that the petitioner’s argument that they are not seeking to be allowed into the same marriage cannot stand given that if is allowed would lead to same sex living together as a couple.

In reaction to the judgement, Gitari said the lobby group would appeal the decision which he termed as oppressive.

“We are worried that this is going to embolden people who do not like LGBTQ people in Kenya and give them justification to act arbitrarily in harming people,” he said.

Catholic Bishop Alfred Rotich on the other hand, welcomed the judgement saying gay sex is an orientation that should not be legalised.

Amnesty International Kenya opposed the ruling saying it is discriminatory against members of the LGBTQ community and infringes on their rights.

“Kenya is unfortunately among 32 countries that have held onto colonial laws that criminalise homosexual acts. Because of this, gays, lesbians and bisexuals in Kenya often face stigmatisation, discrimination, threats, bullying and physical attacks from members of the community and State actors due to their sexual orientation, with little or no protection from law enforcers”, added,” said Irũngũ Houghton, Amnesty International Kenya’s Executive Director.