‘He’s Moyes at United’: Arsenal fans want Emery sacked

Baku, Thursday @PeopleSports11

Arsenal fans have urged the club to sack Unai Emery after his side lost 4-1 to Chelsea in the Europa League final on Wednesday night.

Eden Hazard scored a brace for the Blues, while Olivier Giroud and Pedro also got on the scoresheet as the Gunners were thrashed in Baku.

Alex Iwobi pulled a goal back but it was not enough as the north London club missed the chance to qualify for the Champions League.

As a result, Arsenal fans were fuming and they now seem to have had enough of Emery at the helm. One said: “Unai Emery doesn’t dominate possession. Doesn’t really attack. Doesn’t really defend.

Doesn’t control games. Doesn’t have any identity.” Another said: “Emery is a hard worker, but he’s not elite. His interviews reek of insecurity, he has zero charisma, and his ideas are bland. He didn’t deliver on any of his promises, no question he should go after the epic bottling of the last two months.”

The criticism continued as someone else added: ‘Emery has to go and we need to tear this whole squad up and start again.”

Emery’s Arsenal reign was also compared to David Moyes’ tenure at Manchester United. Moyes was sacked 10 months after being appointed with United going on to finish seventh in the Premier League.

They said: “Emery is so out of his depth. He’s Moyes at United. Sevilla were his Everton. That’s it.” Someone else said: “Arsenal should sack Emery. If he can’t get them into the CL with £73million in signings and Aaron Ramsey, there’s no chance he’ll be able to do so with a smaller budget and without Ramsey.” -DAILYMAIL