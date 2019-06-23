Handball league action paves way for Super Cup at Nyayo

Kenya Handball Federation (KHF) Super Cup will be played on June 29-30 with the finals set for July 6 at the Nyayo National Stadium outdoor court.

League action was concluded on March 23 with two matches played away in Eldoret. Super Cup plans were, however, shelved to pave way for national team duties.

The playoff competition, which brings together the top six finishers in the men’s regular league standings and the top four in the women’s side, will pave way for league action.

“The league will tentatively throw off on July 13 but consultations are still ongoing. We could have the men’s league split into two so we have a Division One League but the decisions will be made before the Super Cup finals,” said league organiser George Asimeto.

Men’s Super Cup holders Black Mamba are in Pool B where they compete against Strathmore University and Tigers while Pool A has National Cereals and Produce Board (NCPB) who won the regular league in an unbeaten run of 20 wins and one draw, Ulinzi and Rangers.

In the women’s league, Nairobi Water who won the regular league unbeaten in 16 matches will be up against Mt Kenya University while NCPB have been paired with Ulinzi Sharks. The winners in the two encounters meet on July 6 for the finals.

NCPB start their campaign to clinch a double with an encounter against Rangers who finished fifth in the regular league after 16 wins, one draw and four losses. The Gerald Juma-coached Rangers have their work cut out against the sharper millers.

The match will pave way for a Strathmore versus Tigers encounter as the former look to clinch the title they relinquished to Mamba in the previous edition. The university side finished second in regular season with just one loss in the 21 matches played. Tigers were sixth with 14 wins, three draws and four losses.