Hammer finally falls on Deacons

Fred Aminga @faminga

Kenya’s premier high-end fashion retailer Deacons East Africa exits the market after 60 years leaving nostalgic memories among shoppers with affinity for finer things in life.

The cash-strapped outlet renowned for luxury brands is scouting for interested buyers for four stores based in Nairobi and Rwanda.

They include 4u2 and FNF 9 both based at Sarit Centre, Adidas at Sarit Centre and Two Rivers, and Bossini based at Two Rivers, Yaya Centre, Village Market, Garden City. There is another Bossini in Rwanda which is also on sale.

Stiff competition

The decision follows stiff competition in the fragile fashion industry exacerbated by cheap imitations and second-hand clothes. While the business has been navigating choppy waters for the past decade, its stock was suspended from trading at the Nairobi Securities Exchange last year.

Shareholders then invited an administrator to resuscitate the retailer though they had made several revival attempts — which flopped.

These included mistakes in key business strategies making the once-thriving retailer expose shareholders and creditors to potential losses estimated in excess of Sh1.9 billion. This was followed by a credit crunch as lenders and creditors came calling.

Shareholders opted for the joint administration of Peter Obondo Kahi and Atul Shah of PFK Consulting who recommended sale of part of its assets to keep it afloat, but they failed to raise cash to keep the company running.

A cash injection from shareholders to finance its short-term recovery process coupled with downsizing of staff, and closure of the firm’s branches in Uganda and Rwanda on account of non-performance came into play.

After consultations and decisions, the administrator says they were obliged to adopt a proposal presented to the shareholders and creditors. It called for the identification of a strategic financial investor to inject equity and/or restructure debt obligations or sale of all or some of the stores.

Expression of interest

“Any person interested in purchasing the business and its assets should submit their expression of interest to Dyer and Blair and indicate whether the business and assets are being acquired wholly or in part,”reads the public notice issued yesterday.

Kahi told Business Hub yesterday that the stores not advertised for sale in the notice have court cases, meaning they will sell the ones which are available to administrators.

Kahi said as joint administrators (PKF Consulting and Dyer and Blair) , they had requested shareholders for Sh450 million to keep the business afloat included Sh50 million to boost working capital and Sh400 million towards debt redemption.

However nothing happened. “We wanted the money to buy stock but they didn’t act, they didn’t give the money,” said Kahi, adding the cash injection would have eased the firm’s debt crisis, preserve value and keep the business running.

They had warned shareholders and creditors that if they chose to liquidate they would lose up to Sh1.9 billion. The top 10 shareholders own a 66.59 per cent stake while another 690 shareholders control 33.41 per cent.

The fashion leader in East Africa having been in the fashion industry for the last 60 years, the firm brought to the region leading brands from South Africa, Europe, America, Asia and Middle East.

These high-end luxury brands include Truworths, Bossini, Adidas, Reebok, LifeFitness and Bossini.