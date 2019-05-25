Hamilton, Bottas tipped for victory.

Max Verstappen conceded that this weekend’s Monaco Grand Prix will see him and Red Bull scrapping to be “best of the rest” after Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes dominated Thursday’s free practice sessions.

The Dutch tyro had been widely tipped to challenge their supremacy, but the defending five-time world champion and his Silver Arrows team-mate Valtteri Bottas were seven-tenths of a second clear of third-placed Sebastian Vettel of Ferrari on soft tyres in second practice.

Verstappen had managed to split the two Mercedes men in opening practice, but he could not repeat that speed in the afternoon when a radiator leak hampered his progress.

“I think we are quick, but not that quick,” said the Dutchman. “I think Mercedes is too quick, but the big gap between second and third – I think we can fill that up.”

He explained: “We had a radiator leak because some debris flew into the air-box and damaged a radiator. We had to replace it, but in general it’s all right. We tried a set-up change, but it didn’t work.”

Verstappen’s former Red Bull team-mate Daniel Ricciardo won last year’s race from pole position and many observers believed that he was capable of ending Mercedes phenomenal season-opening run of five one-two finishes.

That was until championship leader Hamilton and his nearest rival Bottas delivered a perfect on-track tribute to their team’s former non-executive chairman three-time champion Niki Lauda, who died overnight on Monday, with another dominant display on the unforgiving Mediterranean street circuit.

In a team statement, they were cautious, but praised the team for rising to the occasion. “It’s the dream for every driver to come to Monaco and have a car that you can exploit and utilise your abilities with,” said Hamilton. “I’m really proud of the team and naturally our goal is to try and do something really positive this weekend.”