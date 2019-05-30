Haji tips churches on ‘dirty’ money

Kinyuru Munuhe @kinyurumunuhe

The Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji yesterday urged religious leaders to decline donations from questionable sources to help fight corruption. Haji said churches should only accept money from people of high integrity.

“I want to make a very candid request. Consider refusing to receive donations from questionable origins. If you need help, tell us,” Haji said during an inter-faith meeting at a Nairobi hotel to discuss ways of collaboration between religious leaders and investigative agencies on the anti-corruption war.

Speaking at the same meeting, the Director of Criminal Investigations George Kinoti accused powerful forces that he did not name of frustrating the work of investigating agencies.

He cited interference in a case involving poisonous sugar seized in Nyahururu. “Sometimes we feel the public misunderstands us since there is nobody to speak for us. When they (politicians) come to church, they only castigate us. So we are asking you as men and women chosen by God to assist us,” he said.

Social ills

Early this year, politicians allied to Deputy President William Ruto criticised the DCI over investigations into the Kimwarer and Arror dam projects in which Sh20.5 billion is suspected to have been embezzled.

The politicians said the DCI did not have the mandate to investigate corruption, saying the role belonged to the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC).

Speaking on behalf of religious leaders, EACC chairman, former Anglican Archbishop Eliud Wabukhala, urged the clergymen to sensitise the faithful on social ills.

“Let us educate the people as faith based organisations,” he said. EACC chief executive Twalib Mbarak told governors to support anti-graft investigations in the counties.

“Corruption must be fought by all means. Governors should not be afraid of our undercover investigations because the public is volunteering information and we will act on it,” Twalib said.