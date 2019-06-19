Gunshots briefly halt Toronto Raptors NBA victory parade

Toronto, Tuesday @PeopleSport11

A giant parade to celebrate the Toronto Raptors winning their first NBA title was marred Monday by a shooting behind the downtown stage at Nathan Phillips Square – which left two people badly injured and sent revelers fleeing in panic.

A crowd estimated at more than one million people gathered across downtown Toronto for a parade in tribute of the team, but the victory rally at the jam-packed square was briefly halted by gunshots.

Toronto police tweeted that two victims had serious but not life-threatening injuries, two people were in custody as a result of the incident and two firearms had been recovered.

Footage shared on social media showed dozens of people scattering from the area behind the stage. But with a crowd of 65,000 packing the square, the celebration went on with only a delay of about two minutes, with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau joining the team on stage to celebrate the Raptors’ success.

“Raptors fans, every day you showed what Canada is made of, people who believe,” Trudeau told the rally.

Limit access

People had begun camping out overnight to fill the square, so many that police told people to avoid the area. Subway stations were closed to limit access.

In a super-sized version of the crowds that packed “Jurassic Park” outside the team’s arena to watch game telecasts, supporters filled the square after more than two hours of delays because spectators spilled onto the parade route to witness players ride by on open-topped buses.

“You think the parade is going to be amazing and you can’t even picture this,” Raptors coach Nick Nurse said. “It’s pretty cool.”

The Raptors beat defending champion Golden State 114-110 on Thursday in California to capture the best-of-seven NBA Finals four games to two.

“It’s amazing,” Raptors star Kawhi Leonard said. “Everybody is out. I don’t think anybody went to work today. Everybody got the day off. Look at it. It’s crazy.

“Thank you Canada for the support. We did it.” NBA Finals Most Valuable Player Leonard said the team has been celebrating ever since they ran off the court in Oakland. – AFP