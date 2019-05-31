Great escape

The last stop on my recent trip upcountry was the infamous town of Naivasha. I’m sure many have been there as there are many events and places to hang out throughout the year. So Naivasha is one of those places that are always quite exciting to explore.

I arrived in the evening at the Great Rift Valley Lodge and Resort two hours later from Nairobi. There’s something about the traffic snarl-up around Kinungi on the weekends that is deeply frustrating. It is usually an hour’s drive to Naivasha or a 30-minute flight. The lodge is about 24 kilometres from Naivasha town.

History has it that the lodge was built on a mountain that the Maasai called, Ol Donyo Opurru, which translates as mountain smoke. It offers a magnificent view of the hills and valleys as well as a panoramic view of Lake Naivasha down below.

We were there for a surprise engagement/ birthday party that included a photo shoot. Christy, the lady of the hour, was unaware, and our goal was to keep her in the dark for as long as we could.

It was a bit chilly when we got to the resort and thankfully we were welcomed with a gin and tonic. It was past dinner time, so we headed to the restaurant.

The menu was mostly d’hote. We started with a matching wine, a Chilean red called Santa Digna 2016. The meal was tamarind beef and rice crackers.

It’s not something that you are used to every day, but exploring food is an open-minded art. This was quite unique to my palate and bursting with flavour. The tangy bittersweet tamarind flavour was my favourite. I’ve always been a sucker for good food. I would also commend their service. Louise, our waitress was right there whenever we needed her.

After dinner, we went all in with mango and chocolate tarts for dessert. It was our collective favourite. Though I would wish they made them a bit bigger. Afterwards, we walked a short distance to our villa. The lodge is impressively expansive. One block has standard rooms, all with balconies overlooking the expansive Rift Valley landscape.

We were accomodated in the three-bedroomed Longonot villas. I was impressed by their design, which had an urban feel. Upon entrance is the living room with a TV and a fireplace. The two bedrooms are on the ground floor while the master ensuite is upstairs.

I first walked into the bedroom to see a big bed and a day seat overlooking the window, and don’t even get me started on the magnificent view it affords you. Such a sight for sore eyes and felt like home to my travel weary bones.

The next morning I went for a swim just as the first morning rays were peeking over the horizon. Then lazing on the comfortable sunbeds after I was done. Later, we headed to the restaurant for our alfresco lunch. The fried rice with pork chops was made to finger licking perfection.

Our surprise party was planned for that afternoon and so there was little time to explore the facilities. The lodge offers park excursions, golfing, nature walks and tennis. Unfortunately we did not enjoy the facilities adequately as it would have taken more time than we had. So I’ll save that for next time.

I think it’s always nice to have a lovely and tranquil place to visit after all the hustle and bustle in the city and the Great Rift Valley Lodge and Resort offers great facilities and activities with the service and guest relations being irredeemably on point.