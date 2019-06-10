Governor declares 2022 bid in style

MCA Gwinso

The text message was brief: Please attend a function at my residence tomorrow at 2pm–Governor. I wondered what it was all about since it was not even a week since he hosted us for a Madaraka Day party at the same venue. I decided to call His Popularity to find out more.

“Bwana Gwinso, just come. It’s Leopold’s birthday party. I have invited my close friends to help us celebrate, unless you don’t consider yourself my close buddy.”

“Sir, who is Leopold?” I asked. “My son. You can come with Madam,” he said. When I told Mama Hirohito about the invitation, she did not look enthusiastic. “Birthday indeed,” was all she said and then chuckled.

Not being one to miss the governor’s invitation, I found myself at the venue on time. I was ushered in through what was labelled ‘VIP entrance’. To my surprise, I found that there were more tents pitched than during the Independence Day bash.

There were no special seating arrangements. As I sat at a table facing the entrance being used by the rest of the attendees, I noticed that each person getting in was receiving an envelope. I also noticed their faces lit up on unsealing the envelopes.

Out of curiosity, I asked what the envelopes contained. “The governor has decided to thank each person who has honoured his invitation. Each of them is getting Sh1,000,” a man seated next to me explained.

“Oh, the new currency notes?” “No,” he replied. More and more people received the envelopes and walked into the venue, and soon, the place was teeming with humanity.

The governor then walked in, waving at the crowd, his face a picture of unbridled satisfaction. He strode to the band and did a jig. He then took a seat at a table not very far from mine. Food and drinks were served. After a short while, the governor rose to speak. “I am happy you all came. I am impressed that you left all your busy schedules to come here. It shows one thing: You people love your governor.”

As if on cue, the band came in with a song ‘Twampenda Gavana wetu’. His Popularity once again joined them in a jig, this time exhibiting some agile dancing skills I had never associated with the county supremo. A dance later, he resumed his speech.

“I must say I am extremely grateful that you have given me the chance to serve you for two terms as your governor. Since this is not a political event, but a birthday party I will not talk politics. Otherwise, when we next meet for politics, I will tell you that I am running for the seat of senator come 2022. But, that is for another day,” he said.

The band then broke into another song, ‘Gavana wetu endelea kutuongoza’. After the song, he spoke again. “Friends, I am sure each of you received something small as you were coming in here. That was just to thank you for coming. Now please line up at the exit to receive another kasomething, just like the first one, for transport back home. Happy Birthday Leopold!” Nobody responded. Instead everyone was rushing to be ahead of the queue at the exit.

Eventually after the crowd left, I got a chance for a tete-a tete with His Popularity. I asked him where the birthday boy was. “He must be fast asleep, we didn’t see the need to disturb him,” came the answer. I learnt, to my amusement, that Leopold’s first birthday was a month away. When I asked why we were already celebrating his birthday, the governor told me, “Gwinso, actually this is a pre-birthday party. But keep that to yourself.” Na sijasema kitu. – [email protected]