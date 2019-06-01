Government pulls stops for historic Everton tour

Kenya prepares to host a celebrated English Premier League (EPL)side for the first time in history on July 7 at Kasarani Stadium.

The Government through the Ministry of Sports ,Ministry of Tourism, Football Kenya Federation (FKF) and The Nairobi County Government reaffirmed support for the much-awaited high profile match.

With the recent conclusion of the local SportPesa Premier League (SPL), Kenyan football fans can look forward to the momentous occasion where one of their own will be on stage in arguably the biggest game of their careers.

The 2019 SportPesa Cup winners Kariobangi Sharks FC will battle it out against nine-time English league winners Everton FC, during the side’s first visit to the country. Their 1-0 win over Bandari gave them the opportunity to play Everton. The game against Sharks marks Everton’s second visit to East Africa.

“I am new in the ministry but that can go without me mentioning the kind of support I have received from all the stakeholders. Together we can take sports to the next level,” said sports boss.

“I want to congratulate Kariobangi Sharks for the huge milestone. To Kenyans let us turn in large numbers and support the team,” she added.

“I have just come from a meeting where as a ministry we were trying to pay our former champions the money the country owes them,” said the sports boss.

Everton travelled to Tanzania in July 2017 to face inaugural Super Cup winners Gor Mahia in a game the Toffees won 2-1 – the first time a Premier League club had visited East Africa.

SportsPesa CEO Ronald Karauri has urged stakeholders to take advantage of the huge game which will go along way in promoting the country.

“We can only go so far as SportsPesa, but if we work together with the sports ministry and their tourism counterparts, I am sure alot will be achieved,”said Karauri who believes by virtue of ending record Kenyan champions Gor Mahia’s dominance, may stand a chance against the English opponent.

Everton, managed by Portuguese Marco Silva finished eighth in the recently concluded 2018/2019 English Premier League. AMOS ABUGA