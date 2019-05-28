Gor coach tells Migne to pick in form players for Afcon campaign

Title-winning Gor Mahia tactician Hassan Oktay has waded into the somewhat controversial national team selection for the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) finals in Egypt next month.

The Turk has counselled Harambee Stars coach Sebastian Migne to consider players enjoying rich form for the finals.

“Without vouching for players from my team, I know that experience alone is not enough to make a difference in such a tournament. You have to consider on-form players. There are players like Kenneth Muguna who is playing so well in midfield and Harun Shakava who is one of the best defenders in the country. They should be looked at and considered, also that striker in Zambia (Jesse Were),” Oktay offered when pressed for his thoughts about Kenya’s chances

“I really wish Kenya the best in Egypt and I know if they get results in the first game, then they can get out the group. Teams like Senegal and Algeria have World Cup experience and that is massive advantage to them so Kenya must make use of players on form. Not just the ones who are regular starters in the national team,” added Oktay, who guided Gor to the quarter-final of CAF Confederation Cup.

“At that critical stage, on-form players can really help. And I know first games are really important. If you start well, then you build on it and can go further in the competition,” he said.

Migne settled on a squad of 30 players, 26 of whom will jet out to France next Friday to start a three-week camp ahead of the tournament. The squad announcement sparked a widespread outcry mainly due to the omission of Zesco United striker Were in preference of Al Nasr striker Masud Juma who has been inactive since Libyan civil war escalated in Benghazi.

Also contentious were the inclusions of Kariobangi Sharks goalkeepers John Oyemba and Brian Bwire, the latter being the club’s third choice custodian.

The Frenchman in charge of Stars, however, said the door is not closed on any good player. “I’m still on the lookout and if I see a good player who convinces me that he has something to offer, then I will be brave to call them up,” Migne said last week. Kenya is targeting a place in the last 16 from a tough Pool C comprising Algeria, Senegal and Tanzania.