Gor coach blasts Leopards for not providing competition

Gor Mahia tactician Hassan Oktay has slammed AFC Leopards for not offering sufficient resistance in the famed ‘Mashemeji derby’.

Oktay completed a memorable double over Ingwe in his first season at K’Ogalo then promptly declared the derby ‘dead’.

“We prepared very well expecting a strong challenge from Leopards but what they did was disappointing. The derby has lost meaning and is completely dead. We could have scored six or seven but I’ll take three goals and three points,” a Oktay told the press after Gor’s 3-1 demolition of Leopards at Kasarani Stadium on Sunday.

No fight

The Turk orchestrated a 2-0 victory over Ingwe in the first leg and had braced for a fierce fight in the second that he declared a media blackout on his preparation to give the team the full concentration needed in a derby.

“Frankly, I’m disappointed, they can do better. They should give this fixture some justice by coming prepared. They did not do that today. We dominated play from start to finish. We created chances and should have scored six or seven goals. That is not a derby, it is a walk in the park,” added Oktay.

With the 3-1 loss, Ingwe fell 30 points behind Gor who now need at least two points from the remaining three games to wrap up their 18th league title. Leopards coach Andre Casa Mbungo lay into his players, blaming them for not rising up to the occasion.

Easy goals

“My defender blew his own whistle and stopped playing thinking the ball went out of play and we conceded,” Mbungo said in reference to K’Ogalo’s third goal in which Salim Abdalla stopped tracking Nicholas Kipkirui before the striker assisted Jacques Tuyisenge to score.

The three goals Gor scored could have been prevented if the Ingwe defence was more alert. Kipkirui reacted faster than all Ingwe defenders to slot in the first goal after goalkeeper Ezekiel Owade spilt Tuyisenge’s header in the 23rd minute. Said Tsuma then gifted K’Ogalo their second goal when he allowed Kenneth Muguna to pick his pocket in the box before setting up Kipkirui in the 61st minute.

Ingwe could have handed Gor Mahia the title had Bandari dropped points at home to relegation-fighting Zoo FC but the coastal club ensured the league edges to at least the final three fixtures before it is decided by winning 3-0.