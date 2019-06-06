Goldenscape offers lifeline to youths

Mutwiri Muriithi @PeopleDailyKe

Goldenscape Greenhouses is tapping the power of the unemployed youths in the region to spur agribusiness. The move by the agribusiness firm which introduced the concept of “Lease a Greenhouse” concept in the country is meant to not only create wealth but help boost food security in the food insecure region and employ the youth.

Group Chairman Peter Wangai said the move would help to cushion the large cohort of young Kenyans entering the labour force from the harsh reality of unemployment.

“Adequate water resources for irrigation has made these greenhouses very efficient,” he added. The greenhouses which are owned by investors strategically located close to major towns in the region, also banks on technology for ease of management.

The investors use an integrated a system linked to greenhouses where any of the them can log in and check the progress of greenhouses daily. Wangai said the greenhouse business is informed by the increasing demand for food in the region.