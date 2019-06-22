Go! Go! Harambee Stars

Kenya’s 15-year wait to kick a ball at the Africa Cup of Nations is finally over as Harambee Stars square it out with the Desert Foxes of Algeria on Sunday in Cairo, Egypt.

The match is slated for a 11pm kick-off at the 30 June Stadium with odds steeply in favour of the North Africans who boast of world class superstars in every department and are ranked 37 places above Kenya. Harambee Stars will be punching above their weight as they meet the foxes.

The only weapon Kenya’s unheralded but gallant players have on their side is hope. The country has clung on onto a famous 3-1 home victory over Algeria 23 year ago with a firm belief that history may repeat itself. That notwithstanding, the team has enjoyed great preparation under French tactician Sebastian Migne and believes they are tournament dark horses.

Stars jetted into the land of the Pharaohs with a buoyant feeling and psyche after winning one and drawing the second of their international build-up matches played in Paris, on June 7 against Madagascar and June 15 in Madrid Spain against Democratic Republic of Congo. The draw came against a star-studded DR Congo who are ranked above Algeria. And the 1-0 win over Ghana last year is also still fresh in their minds.

It is against such a livening backdrop that Kenya takes to the field on the third day of the tournament hoping to pick up any positive result that would boost their chances of qualifying from Group C into the knockout stage of the AFCON finals for the first time ever. Five previous attempts have not yielded the desired outcomes but the feeling is different this time.

Just like their name suggest, the Desert Foxes are sly and can punish any team that lapses in concentration or general tactical discipline as it was witnessed in their 2014 World Cup show in Brazil. The team boasts of 22 foreign based players with just Youcef Belaili of Esperance the only home-based player.

Stars’ opponents have grown talentwithin their ranks, However, their focal point in attack will be former English Premier League player of the year, Manchester City’s Riyad Mahrez. The skillful winger will most likely play on the right side, pitting him against either Abud Omar or Maurice Ouma. Centrally, Algeria have three top class finishers in Islam Slimani of Fenerbahce, Yacine Brahimi of Porto and Adam Ounas of Napoli.

But having fared strongly against other teams with equally potent attacks, Kenya’s players are more than capable of keeping in check Djamel Belmadi’s charges.

Coach Migne will undoubtedly stick his number one goalkeeper Patrick Matasi between the sticks. Matasi has committed two recent howlers against Ghana and DR Congo but is Kenya’s best custodian in Egypt, with Farouk Shikalo and John Oyemba as back- ups.

The only change from Kenya’s squad that drew with DR Congo in Madrid is likely to be in central defence where Joseph Okumu, despite playing so well as Joash Onyango’s partner, could make way for Musa Mohammed who was rested last week as a precaution.

Abud Omar and Philemon Otieno have established firm grips on the left and right flanks of Migne’s squad while Sofapaka’s Dennis Odhiambo and skipper Victor Wanyama have the nod in central midfield.

Other than Ayub Timbe, the wingers in Stars camp have been underwhelming over the last two matches but Migne is a loyal man.

He will keep faith in Eric Johanna and throw Francis Kahata in the free role behind target man Michael Olunga. Kahata has equally been ineffective over the last two fixtures but Johanna Omolo is on hand to deputize should Migne run out of patience.