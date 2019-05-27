Gicharu’s late strike moves Wazito closer to SPL promotion

Dennis Gicheru’s 87th minute header came in handy as Wazito saw off stubborn Administration Police (AP) 2-1 in a National Super League (NSL) match at Camp Toyoyo yesterday.

The former KCB FC defender took advantage of slack defending in the penalty area to nod in Wilson Anekeya’s corner.

AP came back into the match midway through the second half via Hillary Otieno’s strike to draw level for a few minutes after Derrick Onyango had opened the scoring.

With three matches to the end of the NSL season and with a seven-point lead, Wazito look finely poised for a quick return to the SportPesa Premier League after showing remarkable consistency.

Elsewhere, Shabana came back to winning ways with an emphatic 3-1 victory against visiting Thika United. The match, played at Gusii Stadium, was fast-paced with Thika drawing first blood.

However, Tore Bobe recharged in the second half after some pep talk from the technical bench and attacked the opponents’ backyard relentlessly. The three goals came in against the run of play and inside 20 minutes with Thika’s defence often caught napping.

In the North Rift, hosts Eldoret Youth piled more pressure on relegation -threatened Green Commandos, beating them a 1-0. The Kakamega-based are second from bottom on the log and with three matches to go, they look likely to be relegated.

Struggling Kangemi Allstars beat St Joseph’s 2-1 while Bidco United tore apart visiting Fortune Sacco 4-1.