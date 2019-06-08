Ghost: Kenya will be lucky to draw with TZ

Former Harambee Stars head coach Jacob ‘Ghost’ Mulee believes Taifa Stars of Tanzania are the toughest team in Group C.

The Emmanuel Amunike-led side made a return to the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) for the first time since 1980 and are pooled alongside Kenya, Algeria, and Senegal.

During an interview with a local TV station Friday, Mulee said if Kenya play Taifa Stars with a negative mentality, then they will be in for a rude shock.

“I watched Taifa Stars’ game against Uganda Cranes and to be honest, it was a quality game. They overwhelmed Uganda and scored good goals and that shows what they can offer. Tanzania have improved and they have been out for long, so they will be aiming at leaving a mark,” he said.

He added: “With the way they play, we will be lucky to get a draw against them, let us not have a mentality that they will be the easiest team to beat. They are our neighbours and there is that rivalry.”

Mulee singled out Taifa Stars striker and captain Mbwana Samatta, who plays for Belgian side Genk, for praise, saying he should not be allowed to roam freely.

“Samatta is confident on the ball, and he is a skilled player who will be a thorn in any game, he has to be guarded well or else he will harm us,” he said.

Kenya will start their Afcon campaign against the Carthage Eagles of Algeria on June 23 before taking on Tanzania four days later. They will conclude their group stage campaign against the Teranga Lions of Senegal on July 1.

Harambee Stars coach Sebastian Migne is targeting at least four points from the group to advance to the knockout round as one of the three best losers. -GOAL