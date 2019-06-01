Getting vulnerable with Janice

Janice Iche mirrors the dauntlessness with which a lot of current young creatives in the arts scene are unapologetically expressing in their infinite forms of creation.

A musician and artist in pursuit of deeper connections with the people around her, Janice simply transformed the balcony at Muze into an installation performance that replicated her bedroom set-up and day-to-day motions in life.

And to this she says: “During the performance, I act normally as I would in my own personal space, lounging on the bed and battling my anxieties, watching something on my laptop as I simultaneously create art etc.

I am showing myself in my most honest and vulnerable states for others to witness me, to experience me and get to know me and in that way, others get some insight into themselves as well through that reflection of honesty from me.”

We are talking about an artist showcasing her individuality on Thursday night, in a club, by literally being the actual picture in the story.

In this unusual expression of vulnerability and openness, Janice challenges the audience to get in touch with their own selves, reach within the deepest crevices of their being and interrogate the processes with which they interact with themselves and the people around them.

The audience looked on curiously as she exhibited the performance that invited them into her intimate parts of the self. Opening up to a world of strangers in this defiant manner in a club setting was a way for her to break out of her comfort zone.

As an only child, Janice spent a lot of time on her own and embraced solitude, which allowed her to see and know herself. And while she does not have a problem with spending time alone, she would also like to create meaningful relationships and connect with people who will bring out in her the things she might not have been able to.

“I found that I knew myself so much that no one else could tell me anything about myself, which is such a danger because a single human being cannot know themselves fully without the reflection of another, I came to learn. It’s like when you fall in love and this person knows you and you know them. Without them, there are sides of you that you may never have been able to know about.

You need another person in your life loving you and caring for you in a way that allows you to be free within yourself first of all to get to know ourselves fully as human beings.

Like, no matter how much you love and know yourself, without this loving reflection of self from another, there is such a huge and integral part of life that you are missing out on,” she states. To be clear, this does not mean that she is seeking that explicitly from romantic love; she is talking about love in its various forms.

A bewildered crowd gathers around her attentively taking in each word and asking questions in return. Janice gracefully responds satisfying their burning intrigue.

While a lot of people know her as a musician, Janice was presenting herself during her exhibition this month as an artist; wanting to be seen and taken seriously.

Her initial idea was to paint a mural for this work of art but she tossed that thought because that’s a too common theme. She wanted to give us an excerpt from an intricate embroidery that makes up her life. And to that she used threads of processes that the audience could relate to in one way or the other.

As the questions from the audience seemed to rest, Jepchumba, an artist and founder of African Digital Art who came up with the art exhibition concept at Muze, was on cue to acknowledge everyone who attended the closing session for the month of May. But that was not the end of the show.

There was beautiful music to be enjoyed. So, Jack Rooster and Shishi took turns on the decks showing off their playlists. The music acted as such a warm interlude and not as a distraction to Janice’s prior intense conveyance.