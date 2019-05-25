Fun daily wear

Matilda Nzioki

Athleisure fashion line CO-BE has rebranded to reflect the brands evolution from pure leisure to daily wear under the new name Boguk. “CO-BE is rebranding due to major changes in the company aesthetics, systems and products.

We are changing from a pure leisure brand to a more life wear brand with more functional pieces. We are also looking at reducing delivery time and accessibility through our revamped e-shop,” Bevern Oguk, founder at Boguk, said.

Oguk is a young entrepreneur from Kibra, who founded the fashion line in 2011 with an aim of bridging the gap between luxury and mainstream fashion.

The designer, who has worked with brands such a Coke Studio Africa and Samsung, and dressed stars such as American singer Jason Derulo, Nigeria’s Yemi Alade, Sauti Sol, Muthoni Drummer Queen, Shaffie Weru, Larry Madowo, Anto Neosoul, Nameless, and Mwalimu Rachel, creates African-inspired products with an international touch.

“The rebranding includes improving our products quality. Also, alongside our current ready-to-wear and made-to-measure products, we are also going to offer corporate tailoring and private alterations,” added Oguk.