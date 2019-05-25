Entertainment and LifestylePeople Daily

Fun daily wear

People Daily May 25, 2019
2,406 Less than a minute
These tie and dye shirts, perfect for casual smart style, are some of the brand’s latest designs.

Matilda Nzioki

Athleisure fashion line CO-BE has rebranded to reflect the brands evolution from pure leisure to daily wear under the new name Boguk. “CO-BE is rebranding due to major changes in the company aesthetics, systems and products.

We are changing from a pure leisure brand to a more life wear brand with more functional pieces. We are also looking at reducing delivery time and accessibility through our revamped e-shop,” Bevern Oguk, founder at Boguk, said.

Oguk is a young entrepreneur from Kibra, who founded the fashion line in 2011 with an aim of bridging the gap between luxury and mainstream fashion.

The designer, who has worked with brands such a Coke Studio Africa and Samsung, and dressed stars such as American singer Jason Derulo, Nigeria’s Yemi Alade, Sauti Sol, Muthoni Drummer Queen, Shaffie Weru, Larry Madowo, Anto Neosoul, Nameless, and Mwalimu Rachel, creates African-inspired products with an international touch.

“The rebranding includes improving our products quality. Also, alongside our current ready-to-wear and made-to-measure products, we are also going to offer corporate tailoring and private alterations,” added Oguk.

Show More

Related Articles

Stanley Livondo
May 25, 2019
2,434

Livondo challenges Oparanya’s approach on reviving Mumias

May 25, 2019
2,416

Hamilton, Bottas tipped for victory

May 25, 2019
2,428

Real art can take a number of forms – my art is spiritual

May 25, 2019
2,438

I am fake gold scam whistleblower, claims Raila