Full house in France camp as Migne prepares to gauge his charges

James Magayi @magayijim

Harambee Stars head coach Sebastian Migne will gauge the level of his team’s preparedness for the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) when they take on Madagascar in a friendly match in France tomorrow.

Tomorrow’s opponent was carefully picked by Migne and his technical team with the sole objective of finding out how and why the Indian ocean nation defied odds to hold the Teranga Lions of Senegal to a 2-2 draw in the Afcon qualifiers first leg in Antananarivo.

Madagascar came up against a star-studded Senegal boasting the likes of Sadio Mane (Liverpool), Salif Sane (Schalke), Kalidou Koulibaly (Napoli), Cheikou Kouyate (Crystal Palace), Keita Balde (Inter Milan) and Ismaila Sarr (Rennes) among others in round two of the qualifiers.

The Island nation fought gallantly and came from behind twice to share the spoils with Senegal who led twice in the game courtesy of Moussa Konate who plays for Amiens and Inter’s Keita Balde.

The Senegalese have grown in stature since, with a commendable outing in the FIFA World Cup last year but Kenya still hopes to find clues on how to stop them from Madagascar. Senegal and Algeria are favoured to top Group C at 2019 Afcon while Kenya and Tanzania are underdogs in the group.

“They were the best opponents available and we hope to learn a lot from them. This group of Kenyan players is very talented but must learn very fast certain aspects of the game in order to make progress at the Cup of Nations. A few have got good international experience and exposure while others not so much but we have to get them in shape,” Migne said.

Japan-based striker Michael Olunga finally linked up with Stars in their French boot camp to give Migne his full house.

It took the intervention of FIFA for second-tier cub Kashiwa Reysol to release Kenya’s lead striker after initial haggling between them and Football Kenya Federation bore no fruit.

However, Olunga may start from the bench as Kenya play Madagascar at 8pm tomorrow owing to the brief turnaround time from Japan to France.

Winger Ayub Timbe and diminutive left-back Eric Ouma also linked up with the team from their bases in China and Sweden respectively.

The late arrivals may start tomorrow’s game from the bench as Migne gives early arrivals priority.

AFC Leopards forward Paul Were is still doubtful for the game and Afcon but has been mixing with the rest in training. Were suffered a slight hamstring injury that ruled him out of Ingwe’s last league matches but was drafted into the Stars team hoping he will recover in time for Egypt.