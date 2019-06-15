Free scoring Bayern hosts Augsburg as Leipzig visits Leverkusen

Thomas Mueller should return to action for Bayern Munich against Augsburg this weekend after three weeks on the treatment table.

Bayern will look to extend their perfect run under Jupp Heynckes on Saturday. The champions have won seven games out of seven since Heynckes took the reins last month. Having trailed Borussia Dortmund by five points at the beginning of October, Bayern now have a four-point lead at the top of the Bundesliga.

Dortmund, meanwhile, will be without Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang as they look to revive their title bid. There was good news for injury plagued Bayern Munich this week, as Thomas Mueller, Jerome Boateng and Franck Ribery all returned to team training.

None of the three are expected to start against Augsburg on Saturday. While Mueller and Boateng are set to return to the bench, Ribery is unlikely to be named in the squad after six weeks out with a knee injury.

Augsburg have won just one of their last five games, and will be hoping that the return of Alfred Finnbogason can help them return to form in time to face a rampant Bayern outfit. Star striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will be left out of Borussia Dortmund’s squad for Friday’s visit to Stuttgart.

Both Aubameyang and his team are currently in a miserable run of form. The striker has not scored, and Dortmund have not won, in any of his last five appearances.

“He has been scoring a lot of goals, but unfortunately only in training,” joked coach Peter Bosz. On Thursday, Dortmund confirmed that Aubameyang would not travel to Stuttgart, in what Kicker magazine reported to be a “disciplinary measure”.