Four judges face JSC in first day of job interviews

Four High Court judges aspiring to join the Court of Appeal yesterday attended private interviews conducted by the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) at the Re-Insurance Plaza in Nairobi.

Justices Mbogholi Msagha, Mumbi Ngugi, Abida Ali-Aroni and Aggrey Muchelule, faced the JSC under the chairmanship of Chief Justice David Maraga in a session the media was kept out, ostensibly because of limited space.

Thirty-five candidates are lined up for interviews until July 1. The Court of Appeal has a maximum limit of 30 judges.

Only 19 judges are currently serving the Appellate Bench, under the leadership of Justice William Ouko, but three of them, Justices Erastus Githinji, Philip Waki and Alnashir Visram, are expected to retire this year upon attaining the mandatory 70-year retirement age.

Long history

Justice Mbogholi, 67, is the presiding judge of the High Court’s Civil Division and previously served as the principal judge of the High Court. He was appointed to the bench on May 27, 1987 and was in private practice since 1978.

Justice Mumbi Ngugi, the presiding judge of the Anti-Corruption and Economic Crimes Division of the High Court, was appointed as a judge in December 1988.

She was the presiding judge of the High Court in Kericho between June 2016 and February this year and served in the Constitutional and Human Rights Division between 2011 and 2016.

Justice Ali-Aroni was appointed High Court judge in 2009 and is currently serving in the Family Division in Nairobi.

Private practice

Before joining the Bench, she was in private practice for 23 years and served in the Constitution of Kenya Review Commission (CKRC) as vice-chairperson and member between 2001 and 2006.

Justice Muchelule, who has just been replaced as a JSC member, is the presiding judge of the High Court’s Family Division.

He joined the Judiciary in 1982 as a district magistrate and rose through the ranks to become chief magistrate and then judge in 2009. He has served in Kisii, Embu, Bungoma, Kisumu and Nairobi.

Interviews were expected to be carried out months ago but had to be postponed due to lack of quorum by the time call for applications was made.

JSC was by then not fully constituted with the Law Society of Kenya (LSK) and the High Court having not elected their male representatives to the employer of Judicial staff.