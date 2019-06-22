Former presidential aspirant remanded for a week

A Marsabit court on Friday ordered a former presidential candidate to be remanded for seven days pending bail consideration after he denied a trafficking in narcotic drugs charge.

Diligence Development Alliance (DDA) party leader, Jaffer Isaak Sora denied before Senior Resident Magistrate Tom Wafula of trafficking in bhang contrary to the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substance Control Act.

The accused allegedly committed the offence on June 19, this year at Marsabit Central sub-county jointly with others not before court whereby he was found trafficking 445 kilogrammes of bhang with a street value of Sh11,125,000.

The prosecution objected to the accused being released on bail and asked the court to remand him until June 2 pending both pretrial and pre-bail reports and preparation of witness statements.