Former national volleyball queens Mukumu out to reignite flame

Former national secondary schools girls’ volleyball champions Mukumu Girls hope to bounce back and win the title during the Western Region Term Two Ball Games that take place in Bungoma County next week.

Mukumu who are placed in a tough Group B alongside Mudavadi Girls Madzuu from Vihiga, Chakol Cirls from Busia and Kilugui Girls who finished runners-up in Bungoma County, hoping to overcome the stiff challenge at this level and win the ticket to the national games scheduled for Kisumu.

Speaking to the media from their training ground in Mukumu head coach Rashid Makokha revealed that he is putting everything in place to ensure the team is in perfect shape ahead of the championship.

Stiff and competitive

‘’We believe the championship will be very stiff and competitive having to play alongside Lugulu Girls and fast rising Bishop Sulumeti Lugari. It won’t be that easy we need to be at our best shape.

‘’The team is young and hungry for titles last year we lost at county level to Bishop Sulemeti.

However, we have worked out on some loose areas and I feel we are ready to face anyone,’’ said Makokha.

Group A has Archbishop Sulemeti Lugari who were crowned Kakamega County champions together with Lugulu of Bungoma, Kingadole of Busia and Erusui Girls with the top two teams expected to proceed at knock-out stage.

Mukumu Girls are famous for having produced some of top stars at the national level including former Kenya Pipeline star Margaret Indakala, Asha Makuto, Triza Atuka, Prisons Meldina Sande among others

Bishop Sulumeti are the defending champions after they fought hard to trounce Lugulu Girls during last year’s edition held in Mumias.