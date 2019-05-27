Former assistant minister Oprong passes on at KNH

Henry Andanje @PeopleDailyKe

Former Amagoro MP Fredrick Oduya Oprong has died aged 83. The former assistant minister for Economic Planning and National Development, who nearly lost his life in 1994 when he was shot by unknown gunmen in Nairobi, died on Saturday at the Kenyatta National Hospital.

His son, Isaac Oprong, said yesterday his father was suffering from chest complications. He has been in and out of the hospital, after he suffered a mild stroke four years ago. Oprong was the MP for then Busia North from 1963 to 1969 and 1974 and 1979.

He then served again from 1992 to 1997 after the constituency was renamed Amagoro. Busia Governor Sospeter Ojaamong mourned Oprong, praising him for his role in raising the region’s profile before and after Kenya’s independence.

“The county has lost a leader who led a delegation of elders to the then colonial district commissioner to champion for the creation of Busia North and which came to fruition, thus opening up avenues for creation of more constituencies in the county,” he said.